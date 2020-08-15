A man has been rescued from a Scots mountain after a gruelling nine-hour call out.

A dozen members of the Skye Mountain Rescue Team were winched onto the Cuillin Ridge mountain range on Friday after reports from climbers that someone had fallen in the Coire Ghrunnda area.

After several hours of searching, team members found a man unconscious and seriously injured after a "significant" fall near Sgurr Dubh an Da Bheinn.

READ MORE: Watch: Dramatic mountain rescue of two climbers at Mitre Ridge on Beinn a’ Bhuird

The casualty was treated on the scene by the team's medical officer, casualty carers and Coastguard paramedic, before being transported by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Rescue teams say they believe he is in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesman for Skye Mountain Rescue said: "Many thanks to the Stornoway helicopter crew for their support and professionalism once again in what was a challenging situation.

"Many thanks also to the climbers who did the right thing by contacting the emergency services, acting on what they heard.

READ MORE: Thousands raised in memory of Highland hillwaker who died after tragic mountain fall

"Without this initial report the casualty would not have been found for a very long time.

"We wish the casualty a speedy and full recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and his friends at this very difficult time.”