Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at an abandoned high school in Kirkcaldy.

Crews were rushed to the old Viewforth High School on Loughborough Road around 7.30pm this evening. 

Six appliances are at the scene trying to contain the blaze.

Officers have blocked off the road between Aitken Street and Windmill Road. 

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service statement reads: "We have mobilised six fire appliances to Old Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy after being alerted at 7.28pm to reports that a fire had taken hold within the building.

"Crews are working to contain and extinguish the fire. Please avoid the area."

Police Scotland is advising local residents to keep their windows and doors closed. 

A statement from Kirkcaldy Police reads: "We are currently supporting @fire_scot at a large fire at the old Viewforth High School building.

"Please remain away from area and local residents advised to keep doors/windows closed due to smoke."