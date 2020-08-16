I’ve never been timid or overly cautious. In fact, if anything, I’m more likely to be bold and not averse to a bit of risk-taking.

Yet, here I am with permission from the Government’s best scientific advisers to stop shielding and I’m still not dropping my guard.

You’d think that after such a long time in a very secluded bubble we’d all be taking full advantage of any relaxation of lockdown rules.

But perhaps the news this week of local outbreaks of coronavirus in Orkney, Aberdeen, Coatbridge, East Kilbride and Elgin are evidence enough that the risk to the most vulnerable is on the rise again and it isn’t yet time to relax strict safety protocols.

There is, however, a narrative coming through media outlets from scientific/medical experts pushing forward the opinion that we just have to learn to live with the new risks, and accept that people will catch the virus with some getting ill and some dying.

There’s even a casual acceptance in the reporting of Sweden’s response to defending population health that letting the virus “take its toll” might have been the right decision despite that resulting in a very high death rate per head of population.

Perhaps it really is time we just learned to live with one more thing on the list of things that can chop us down such as stroke, heart attack, cancer, dementia, diabetes, hepatitis, influenza, and HIV among many others. Although humanity has been rather brilliant at removing so many previously devastating health risks through vaccination and treatments, it’s a little simplistic to view Covid-19 as “just another risk” – but what else can we do?

Perhaps life just needs to be a game of Russian roulette and the only thing we can do about it is load the gun with as few bullets as possible. This is the same tone now being opined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak when it comes to unemployment, it seems.

We’re in the grip of a major recession, unemployment is rocketing – and the worst is yet to come. There’s little point of extending furlough and offering false hope, he tells us – those who need help to survive now won’t survive in the future anyway.

So now is the time to shine a bright light on the few uplifting economy stories that are available. Here are two that never made the front pages but might just boost your mood: Timpson has announced a free dry-cleaning service to people who are unemployed and have an interview to go to. And Dr Martens boot company has done so remarkably well during lockdown that it returned millions in Government furlough money.

Every little helps, as they say.