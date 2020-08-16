CAMPAIGNERS have won a battle to force ministers to push forward a re-routing solution after over a decade of failed fixes to deal with landslides and rock slips on one of Scotland's most iconic roads.

Ministers had been accused of wasting nearly £80m since 2007 on solutions and maintenance to deal with the landslide risks on the A83 Rest And Be Thankful road.

The Herald on Sunday can reveal that the Scottish Government are looking at re-route solutions on the important Highlands artery after a string of failed attempts to deal with the issue including the use of large catch pits.

But there is concern that it may be too late for tourism-reliant businesses already hit by the coronavirus pandemic - with the vital route for Argyll and Bute expected to be out of action for a further three weeks.

The road has been closed after a landslip brought down 6,000 tonnes of debris amid heavy rain on August 4.

It has now emerged that engineers working on repairs to the road do not expect it to be back in action till next month.

The Herald/Herald on Sunday understands that according to local authority estimates, that will mean at least a £2m hit to a Covid-hit local economy.

In January the road was closed for two days after being covered by 1,300 tonnes of debris - leading to renewed pleas for the road to be rerouted.

With the latest landslip, the road will have been closed for the same length of time as over the five years between January 2007 and October, 2012 which lead to an investigation into how to handle the hillside stability.

Road maintenance contractor BEAR Scotland said the carriageway has been undermined in the latest landslide due to large volumes of water and debris washing material from beneath the road and the supporting embankment.

After the January landslide, the transport secretary Michael Matheson effectively dismissed calls for the permanent rerouting solution and instead decided to spend £1.9m on another attempt to catch any landslip fall, a big pit at Glen Croe. That was completed in mid-May and transport chiefs say four have now been installed.

It emerged after the latest landslide, catchpits were being planned with more work to commence next month. Transport Scotland admitted that it was "scant consolation".

Now after increasing pressure for action, it has emerged that Mr Matheson is now looking at re-routing options - which are more expensive - that have long been championed by communities.

Ministers were looking at seven different options as "an alternative route" for the Rest And Be Thankful in what was described as a "long term solution".

It will form "the first elements" of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) being considered by ministers that informs transport investment in Scotland over 20 years from 2022.

A suggested route

He said: "I recognise the very significant concern there will be for those who have experienced disruption and difficulties caused by the most recent landslide that has taken place at the Rest And Be Thankful in the course of the last week."

Over £15m has already now been invested in catch pits and other solutions along the A83 as part of the £79.2m spent on vital maintenance and resilience on the road since 2007.

Multiple slips on Tuesday even blocked the local Old Military Road which has been used an alternative route, meant that travellers were having to follow a 58.8 mile detour with Western Ferries putting on additional sailings to help out. Emergency crews confirmed large, car-sized boulders were brought down the hillside onto the road.

Iain Jurgensen, chairman of the Argyll and The Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) has registered fears for businesses already hit by the coronavirus pandemic and said the First Minister should take a personal involvement over the "failed strategy which has wasted taxpayers' millions". He said she should help push forward immediate plans to permanently resolve the issue with the road.

"There should be no more dithering and delay in a permanent solution," he said. Argyll’s main artery requires a robust fit for purpose solution - not more mitigation."

Mr Jurgensen and others have said one solution was available to reroute the road using an existing track running parallel to the A83 which has not got the same slippage issues.

The managing director of Portavadie, the popular holiday resort overlooking Loch Fyne added:"The industry demands timeline for permanent solution. Having personally witnessed the scar on the hill it is obvious to anyone the catch pits and nets are completely inadequate against the backdrop of this hill void of any ground stabilisation in terms of trees or roots."

The leader of Argyll and Bute Council, Aileen Morton said there is a need for feasibility work to be undertaken prior to making a final commitment to the most appropriate solution.

“There have been issues with landslips at the Rest and Be Thankful for over a decade now. Back in 2013, Six different options to solve this issue were identified - the Scottish Government chose to progress the cheapest option, and it’s now clear that isn’t working. We have had previous commitments to review the options that were identified in the 2013 report and that work needs to be completed and published as soon as possible.

“In addition to the immediate impact for local residents and visitors there is also an economic impact every day that the road is closed. The A83 is a trunk road, and is a Scottish Government responsibility. The Scottish Government needs to identify the most appropriate solution, using experts to support that decision-making process.”

In a local move, politicians of all persuasions wrote to the First Minister and Ms Sturgeon to demand a permanent solution for the road by the end of 2023.

The town's MSP, Jackie Baillie and Ms Morton are among those signed an open letter calling for urgent action to improve the trunk route.

The letter states that it's a "miracle" that no-one has been killed or seriously injured by being caught in one of the many landslips that have plagued the road over recent years.

The letter from the councillors said: “This continuing impact is why all of Argyll and Bute’s elected representatives have been united in pressing, once again, for urgent action.

“Our local members of the Scottish Parliament, Michael Russell, Jackie Baillie and Donald Cameron, have been swift to engage with us and to add their own voices to these calls.

“They join us in writing to you, together, to reinforce that request for action on behalf of the people of Argyll and Bute.

“The threats to Argyll and Bute’s economic success and to the contribution it makes to the national economy are well known, as are the various personal impacts on those who live and work in our communities and who find their business, social and health-related activities disrupted without warning when landslips close the Rest.

“Our biggest concern now, though, given the scale of last week’s incident, is continued public safety – it truly is a miracle that no one has been seriously injured or even killed to date.

“We simply cannot afford to wait any longer – the risks are too great.

“We stand ready to do anything that we can to ensure that Argyll and Bute and its communities finally get the solution they deserve for the Rest and be Thankful.”

The Rest and Be Thankful is the highest point of a scenic ten mile route running from Tarbet to the A83's junction with the B828. The words Rest & Be Thankful are inscribed on a stone near the junction, placed there by soldiers who built the original military road in 1753, now referred to as the Drovers' road.

Transport Scotland undertook the Scottish Road Network Landslides Study after a number of slips in 2004, and as part of that the A83 Ardgartan to Rest and Be Thankful was considered to be amongst the most highly ranked debris flow hazard sites in Scotland.

In the series of route options in the Glen Croe valley were identified for assessment.

One option for overcoming the landslide problem involved a new route running parallel to the Old Military Road, was priced at £66–75m in 2012.

Other options previously called for was to have a flyover shelter or a multi-span viaduct or a tunnel to protect road users from landslide debris. A 1km shelter was priced at £105-£120 million in 2012, while the estimate for a tunnel was £520m.

Also suggested was the creation of a single carriageway, on the opposite side of the valley to the A83, following forestry tracks. A 4km version was costed at £27-91m.