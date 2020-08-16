NESTLED in the Perthshire countryside, it has starred on the big screen with James Bond and has also trained two of the most legendary female pilots to take to the skies – yet remains little-known among Scots.

Now, nearly 90 years on, the school at Scone Aerodrome, near Perth’s “Air University” is still training pilots and aeronautical engineers from across the globe at its hi-tech surroundings.

The airport opened in 1936 as Scone Aerodrome and Airwork Ltd established an RAF flight training school.

In the Second World War, RAF squadron’s 309 and 666 were based at the airport. After the war, Airwork purchased the airport from the local council and undertook civilian pilot training.

But it was 1960 when it really took off after Airwork acquired Air Service Training (AST) and relocated it from the south of England to Perth.

AST quickly gained a worldwide reputation for aircraft engineering and aviation training, with thousands of students from over 100 countries being trained at Perth Airport.

AST senior business manager Bob Sutherland said: “Air Service Training (Engineering), more commonly known as AST, has been providing aircraft engineering training to the world’s airlines, maintenance organisations and military formations for almost 90 years. In this time it has developed a reputation for innovative, effective and high-quality training strategies to meet industry needs.

“AST is EASA Part 147-approved to offer courses and examinations to meet the requirements of the Part 66 aircraft maintenance licence in most A and B categories, which includes piston and turbine aeroplanes, turbine helicopters, and avionics.”

AST had its roots in the Aeronautical Engineering College, founded by John Davenport Siddeley in 1931, at Hamble Aerodrome in Hampshire.

Siddeley was born in Cheshire in 1866 and was a pioneer of the UK motor industry, manufacturing aero-engines and motor vehicles.

But he decided there was a need for a better-equipped aeronautical school, where the RAF could offload its foreign pupils to receive civilian training.

AST was formally opened by HRH The Duke of Gloucester on June 25, 1931 and he gave it the unofficial title of “Britain’s Air University”. Siddeley was knighted the following year.

Initially, the courses offered at AST were aimed at pilots who had completed some basic training which included advanced piloting and blind flying courses.

AST also developed a basic ground training device, an early flight simulator.

The first woman to undergo flying training with AST was the legendary Mrs Victor Bruce who, in 1930, went on to become the first woman to fly around the world alone, although she crossed the oceans on ships. Another famous student of AST was Amy Johnson, who completed the blind flying course in 1935 and went onto become the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia.

AST’s expertise was valuable in the war effort, as it carried out many duties, including repairing spitfires and training over 40,000 RAF and allied personal in flying, aeronautical engineering and airfield control.

It continued to grow after it moved to Perth in the 1960s and trained students from airlines, including Aer Lingus, British United Airways, and Cambrian Airways.

It also became involved on the big screen when AST instructor Captain Cyril Sweetman piloted the AST Hiller 12C helicopter used in the film From Russia with Love, chasing James Bond across the Scottish countryside.

By the mid-1970s, AST claimed to be the largest civil aviation training organisation in the world.

But in 1996 it stopped training pilots for global economic reasons and the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to approve overseas flying schools which could offer training at a lower price.

The engineering school became a subsidiary of Perth College, University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) that year. AST continued to increase its aircraft resources including purchasing a Jetstream aircraft from Cranfield University.

The existing hanger was not large enough for what was required so a larger hanger was leased from Perth Airport and a ceremony was held in November 2008 with the then-Cabinet Secretary for Education and Lifelong Learning, Fiona Hyslop MSP, officially opening the new hanger.

Bob Sutherland added: “With a turnover of around £2 million and a staff base of 27 personnel, AST and its students contribute enormously to the local community in terms of employment creation through spending on local goods and services.

“It also takes part in school fairs, open days and is active in the Perth and Kinross aero clubs and STEM organisations, sharing knowledge with young people in the community. AST is a glowing example of a SME contributing not only to its local community but to the wider aviation environment, acting as advocates for safe air travel around the globe.”

AST also resumed flight training in 2010 in collaboration with ACS Aviation which is also based at Perth Airport.

In 2015, AST was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of international trade. It offers a wide range of training courses from foundation courses and approved courses to become a licensed engineer.

It also offers degrees in aircraft maintenance engineering and aircraft engineering in partnership with UHI. Training takes part at both Perth Airport and UHI at Perth College.

Perth Airport also changed hands s when it was purchased by the Morris Leslie Group in 1997. While there are no commercial flights operating from the airport, it is Scotland’s main airport for general aviation.

As well as AST, there are other organisations which operate from the airport, including the Scottish Aero Club which was established in 1927 near Glasgow and relocated to Perth Airport in 1956 – it is Scotland’s largest flying club.

Meanwhile, ACS Flight Training was formed in 2007 and offers flight training courses.

Alba Airsports offers training in gyro and microlight flying.