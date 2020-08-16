Firefighters have worked through the night to get a fire at an empty Fife school under control.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the old Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy on Saturday evening.
Crews were still at the scene "to dampen down hot spots" on Sunday morning.
No casualties have been reported.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known, with a joint police and fire service investigation expected.
A total of six fire engines were in attendance at the height of the blaze, with two remaining by Sunday alongside a specialist vehicle that allows crews to spray water from a height, provide aerial observation and lighting.
An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.28pm on Saturday August 15 to reports that a fire had taken hold within a building.
"Operations control mobilised six fire appliances to old Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy and crews worked overnight to contain the fire.
"There were no casualties. A joint investigation with Police Scotland will take place in due course."
Police Scotland confirmed they were at the scene to assist the fire service and manage the road closures in the vicinity.
In a message to people living nearby, a spokesman added: "Please remain away from the area and local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke."
