JIM McColl, the former owner of the now nationalised Ferguson Marine has called for the intervention of the auditor general as ministers missed a key deadline to produce an analysis of Scotland's £230m lifeline ferry building fiasco.

The Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee, was told to expect an updated report on the current cost and completion programme on August 14 over the heavily delayed construction of two vessels.

But the Paul Wheelhouse, the minister for connectivity and the islands has admitted the report will not be available on time.

It comes as remedial work began one of the long delayed vessel at the centre of Scotland's £230m lifeline ferry building fiasco - with the help of the award of a new taxpayer-funded £400,000 contract to Aberdeen-based Dale Marine Services to provide the dry docking facilities close to the Ferguson shipyard without going to a competitive tender.

MV Glen Sannox destined for the Arran to Ardrossan route and currently nearly four years behind schedule has been moved down the Clyde to Greenock to have her problematic bulbous bow replaced.

Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine described the move as a "major step to completion" of both it and a second vessel, known only as Hull 902, which was supposed to be delivered to Calmac in the first half of 2018 for use on the Uig-Lochmaddy-Tarbert triangle. It is also around four years behind schedule.

Ferguson Marine collapsed last summer owing more than £49m to the Scottish government, and it was eventually taken into public ownership.

It led to a war of words between Mr McColl, the Scottish government and Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), the taxpayer-funded company which owns and procures ferries.

Mr McColl has now called for Scotland's auditor general to investigate.

He said: “It’s time this was properly examined by the auditor general. The taxpayer is facing a huge bill for the government’s gross mismanagement, which I estimate to be more than £300m now.

“There is a need for a forensic focus to follow the money here. The costs are escalating since nationalisation, and there is still no sign of the vessels being completed.”

Economy secretary Fiona Hyslop and Mr Wheelhouse are due to appear before the rural economy and connectivity committee when it resumes its investigation into the controversial ferry contract on August 26.

Details of the delay in the progress report over the ferries was revaled in a letter from Mr Wheelhouse to the committee convener, Conservative Highlands and Islands region MSP Edward Mountain.

Mr Wheelhouse said: “The updated report will be finalised once a full assessment of the impact of lockdown has been made. It is not anticipated that this technical report will be available by the deadline you requested of 14 August."

The Scottish government said: “The turnaround director of Ferguson Marine is working to provide an updated report on cost and programme for vessels 801 and 802 to reflect the impact of Covid-19. We will keep parliament updated and release the report in due course.”

Audit Scotland said it had no plans to investigate the ferry debacle.

Dales Marine Services was offered the new tender after it was said to be the only local dry docking facility that can offer a full service provision. Its dry dock is two miles from the Ferguson Port Glasgow yard.

Like other contract awards in the project, it was awarded without prior publication of a call for competition in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The contractual reason given was that the services could only be provided by a "particular economic operator" and said that the absence of competition was for "technical reasons".

The Herald revealed in April that state owned Ferguson Marine had ploughed nearly £3m into two companies without going to competitive tender to help resolve the fiasco over the delivery of the two lifeline ferries.

A £2.12m contract was made to Isle of Man-based International Contract Engineering Ltd to supply engineering servies for the stalled construction of MV Glenn Sannox to "correct and complete" the design.

Details of the taxpayer spend comes after it emerged £777,500 was given to Kirkintilloch-based Alliance Project Controls Ltd to supervise the construction work. That contract also did not go out to competitive tender.

The Scottish Government took Ferguson Marine into public ownership at the end of last year after the Port Glasgow yard fell into administration while the cost of delivering the ferries soared from £97m.