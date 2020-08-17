DON’T mess with Marge. The Trump campaign should have that warning at the top of its Monday morning briefing memo after a run in between the Simpsons’ matriarch and a Trump adviser.

Presidential aide Jenna Ellis tweeted that Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson”.

After daughter Lisa told Marge it was perhaps not meant as a compliment, the blue-beehived bombshell swung into action with a short film.

“As an ordinary suburban housewife I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” said Marge. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”

Ouch. Big mistake, huge mistake, to get on the wrong side of Marge.

Almost a week on from the announcement of Ms Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, the Trump campaign, and parts of the media, are still struggling to get a handle on the California senator. As the first black woman, and the first Indian-American on the presidential ticket, Harris has unquestionably made history.

President Trump called her “nasty”, while ads attacked her as being in debt to the radical left of her party. Kellyanne Conway, another Trump adviser, and the woman who coined the phrase “alternative facts” was more gracious. Well, for a second or two anyway.

“I think we can stand up and take a moment to applaud when history is made, and then take a moment to say why somebody who seems forward-looking would actually take us backward as a nation,” said Ms Conway.

Mr Biden’s choice, to be be made official, like his nomination, at the virtual Democratic National Convention this week, has given the party a boost in the polls, and put a sizeable amount – $26 million in just one day – in the party’s war chest.

While Ms Harris can claim so many firsts in her career, she is not the first woman to run for Veep on a major party ticket. Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin got there before her. Nor, assuming a run for the White House in her own right is a possibility, would she be the first woman in a major party to run for President. Hillary Clinton bagged that spot.

Yet for all that America has often been in the vanguard of feminism – see the recent television series Mrs America for entertaining proof – it has never had a woman President or Vice-President. Why, and what might be done about this, is up for discussion tomorrow at the Edinburgh Book Festival. Like the US political conventions, like most things, the book festival, which runs till August 31, has gone virtual.

The panel at the free to access New York Times event, Women in Politics: A Year of Reckoning, includes Elif Shafak, the acclaimed Turkish author, and Samantha Power, former US ambassador to the UN.

Any discussion on America’s failure to elect a woman for President or Vice-President naturally has to look at previous attempts. Ferraro and Palin were both on tickets running against very strong candidates in Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama (whose Veep pick was one Joe Biden). Palin certainly boosted the profile of the Vice-Presidential contest with her outspoken interventions.

As for what went wrong with Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency, entire books have grappled with that question, including one by the former candidate herself. What Happened, a title I’ve often thought was missing a question mark, sets out to chart some of the mistakes made, but the author is not very hard on herself. Far more blame is placed on her opponent’s aggression, foreign interference in the election, and double standards as applied to women in politics, than any personal failings she might have made.

Clinton lost in the electoral college because not enough black and women voters turned out for her. The question is, why didn’t they? How much, if at all, was it to do with her sex? Or where there factors particular to her, or her campaign strategy, that were more pertinent?

Kamala Harris will be a very different candidate than Ferraro or Palin (though as a former prosecutor she will likely be as much on the front foot as Palin, nicknamed “Sarah Barracuda” by some).

One notable difference in the coverage of Ms Harris is the way she is being seen as an equal on the ticket. Some even refer to a “co-presidency” between her and Mr Biden. At 78, a President Biden would be America’s oldest commander-in-chief. Should he decide against a second term, his deputy would be ideally placed to run for the top job.

But that is getting too far ahead of ourselves. So many things could happen between now and then (and probably will given the way of politics lately). It is one to ponder though: that the way to America’s first woman President could be through the Vice-Presidency.

Women in Politics: A Year of Reckoning, August 18, visit www.edbookfest.co.uk

