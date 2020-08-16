Universal mail voting would make the US "a laughing stock" according to Donald Trump.

The US President was speaking at a press conference in which he continued to oppose postal voting following a warning from the US Postal Service that millions of mail-in votes may not arrive in time to be counted in November's election.

A record number of people are expected to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

Speaking at a news conference the president said he had no issue with absentee voting, but said: "Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic, it's going to make our country the laughing stock of the world."

"The problem with the mail-in voting, number one, is you're never going to know when the election is over."

He added that the outcome of November's vote might not be known "for months or for years, because these ballots are going to be lost, they're going to be gone".

He added on the matter which has plagued other elections in the US: "The ballots are lost, there's fraud, there's theft, it's happening all over the place. Now are going to do it with this whole vast section of the country. It's crazy."

The president has repeatedly said mail-in ballots will lead to voting fraud and give a boost to his rival Democrat Joe Biden.

However, experts say the mail-in voting system, which Mr Trump himself uses, is safe from tampering.