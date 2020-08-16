WHAT has John Swinney achieved with his craven capitulation to the public outcry against this year's exam results?

He has succeeded in ramping up grade inflation, leaving employers and higher institutions wondering whether some of the results are worth the paper they are written on.

He has quietened the public outrage and won over the 16-year-olds to his side, making it likely that they will vote for the SNP in next year's election.

He has undermined the position of the SQA as the quality control agency which lends credibility to the certificates issued in its name

Instead of going for a compromise to maintain at least a semblance of credibility for this year's exam results, he has just opened the floodgates to certificates on demand.

Even those who have benefited from Mr Swinney's largesse in this matter must know in their heart of hearts that this was not the correct way to deal with this crisis even in the exceptional circumstances created by Covid-19.

Mr Swinney has also preserved his position with this decision by keeping the Greens onside when it came to the vote of no confidence.

Really, he should do the decent and honourable thing by resigning.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

BBC 1 Scotland recently broadcast an excellent Disclosure documentary about the Scottish Covid care home scandal, using actors to deliver testaments from actual workers and families too afraid to speak out.

It needs to do the same on education, not just about exam results, but the wider problems in Scottish education.

It should cover pupil behaviour and the failure of Curriculum for Excellence, two major reasons for the exodus of experienced teachers, and key factors in declining standards and attainment. There are 700,000 pupils in Scottish schools and around 300,000 voters – parents and teachers – supporting and responsible for them. That's a big TV audience these days for an organisation whose role is to inform and educate.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

ROSS IN THE (FOOTBALL) LINE OF FIRE

DOUGLAS Ross has said he is to hang up his linesman flag if he is to be First Minister, but he will continue to be a linesman while leader of the Scottish Tories. I don’t think that he has really thought this through, though.

Aside from the ridiculous assertion that he will one day be First Minister, has he not realised that continuing to run the line at Scottish football matches would mean that the new leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party would, in fact, be facing the general public?

This is something that no Conservative leader does any more, that is if they ever did. Running the line at football matches was previously okay for him because he was a complete and utter nonentity unknown completely to the general and footballing public, but it will not be the case now.

I now look forward to his public footballing appearances in the former industrial heartlands of Central Scotland decimated by the very people he venerates. However, fair play to him if he does turn out and I look forward to see his appearances at such places as Motherwell, Falkirk and Dundee. Perhaps he will hold public question and answer sessions after the matches.

What he will do, though, is have football chairmen up and down the country rubbing their hands in anticipation of adding a few thousand supporters on to their gates every week. When the wider Yes movement and the grass roots football fans realise that he will continue to run the line at Scottish football matches and with thousands deprived of Yes marches to go on, attendance at Douglas Ross football matches could become a new raison d’être for lots of Scots; he could possibly single-handedly save Scottish football, filling stadiums week in week out.

However much as it would be entertaining to see him continue as a football linesman I fear his bosses in London will put a block on the continuation of his refereeing career. He could, of course, ask the Scottish footballing authorities to install outdoor fridges along the touchlines thus allowing him to continue his career.

Andrew J Beck, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A QUESTION for an SNP MP to ask at Prime Minister's Questions: "'On behalf of those too young to vote last time, what measures does the UK PM's chief adviser, Baron Cummings of Barnard Castle, recommend to ensure that Vlad the Bad does not interfere with the 2021 Holyrood election?" (After he's solved the Covid-19 problem, of course, but preferably before Scotland is dragged out of the EU against its will].

I'm trying to explore the limits of a UK PM's power. He can make the English wear masks in supermarkets (a pity he didn't try this six months ago), but not make the Scots believe in Brexit. It takes Nicola Sturgeon to lock down Aberdeen. He can't get the French to help with the rubber dinghy immigration problem because no one beyond the Channel takes him seriously. His own MPs complain that immigrants and Europeans won't obey the "rules" yet they're serial rule breakers themselves. No one plays by Farage's Rules any more. Time for regime change?

Sorry I haven't the time to rant at greater length for your readers, but my grandson will enter the education racket this coming week, and I must work out how to explain the Great 2020 Non-exam Results Crisis (both sides of the river Tweed) for him. He's still wee, so crayons may be required. Once he's drawn the baron of Barnard Castle, Boris, and Vlad, what colours should we use to fill them in?

Norrie Forrest, Kincardine.

TAKE A HARD LINE ON IMMIGRATION

BORIS Johnson has signalled his support for a major reform of the asylum system since at present only one in 40 who come to Britain illegally are deported. More than 4,100 have been rescued from the Channel this year. Asylum seekers should claim sanctuary in the first "safe haven" they enter in Europe. They do not and are therefore illegal immigrants. They are predominantly young men who will get accommodation, food and other benefits. Britain should tell France that unless they stop the immigrant flow we will ban all imports from France and suggest that British holidaymakers avoid France.

The SNP's shadow minister for immigration Stuart McDonald said the rhetoric around immigration is "toxic" and based on "inherent xenophobia". Will he take some of these failed immigrants into his home?

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.

THE lachrymal ducts of our First Minister must be working overtime at the moment as we are told she was "in tears" at the recent misbehaviour of a few of the Aberdeen team who had visited a pub, which activity – according to Nicola Sturgeon – "put lives at risk " and was even "a matter of life and death".

Her tears, we are told, turned to fury at the reckless, uncaring attitude of these men who, by their actions, had put the wellbeing of us all at risk. Our First Minister then revealed how distraught she was (tear ducts again in action) when she reflected on the fate of thousands of our old folk who had contracted Covid-19 – then died in care homes.

Here's my question: was Ms Sturgeon "in tears" or "furious" on learning – as all of Britain has in the last few days – that thousands of illegal migrants/asylum-seekers are flooding into our country, having crossed the English Channel in dinghies, enabled and assisted on the last stage of the crossing by our Border Force, which does not return them to France but provides the migrants with all they need in terms of information/advice to make a claim for asylum . Is she "furious" – as many Scots are – when she realises that these migrants have come through countries (Italy, France) ravaged by Covid -9 yet are being accepted into our country with little or no check on them?

When she's not sobbing does our First Minister ever experience guilt or shame at having sent out her cry for "more immigrants" and calling anyone who expressed concern at this folly "racist"?

I doubt it. Her tear ducts may be working – but her conscience isn't. And yet, she gets kudos and acclaim from sections of the media for her "competent" and "robust" handling of the Covid crisis.

Eight football players made her cry. What is her reaction to the news that thousands of people – unchecked, untraced, uncontacted, unknown – are entering our country? She must realise it makes a mockery of all the social distancing/face-covering/quarantine instructions.

John McInnes, Glasgow.

LEVEL WITH US…

SO-CALLED climate change hits the news almost weekly, and in the last week there has been the claim that enough ice in Antarctica has melted to fill the Grand Canyon, with implications for sea level rise.

In his UN climate speech in 2009 President Obama said that “rising sea levels threaten every coast line”. In 2019 Bill Gates said in an interview that “there are a lot of things having to do with the sea level rise, where if you build mangrove forests they hold the soil in, they are able to reduce the amount of flooding”.

Yet in 2019 Mr Obama bought a $12 million property on Martha's Vineyard, and on Google satellite view you can see a bird's-eye view of it and it appears to be no more than a few metres above sea level. Similarly, Mr Gates bought a $43 million beach property in California this year.

Can anyone from the climate lobby explain this?

Geoff Moore, Alness.

LICENCE TO SPLURGE

LIKE Ian Waugh's friend (Letters, August 9), I became 80 earlier this year and qualified for a 25p per week increase in my state retirement pension. I have decided to squander this windfall by putting it towards the cost of a TV licence. What next, I wonder – the winter fuel allowance?

Mrs Edna Scott, Glasgow.