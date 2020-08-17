IN the pre-pandemic world, the notes from the pipe organ would usually only be heard by those gathered together in St Mary’s on a Sunday morning.

Now, it is not only the congregation within the grey granite walls of the church that sits in the shade of Ben Nevis in Fort William in the Highlands who can hear the hymns and music, but people all over the globe.

In a new tradition that began during lockdown, the organist, Kevin Cameron, holds weekly recitals that stream live on the Roman Catholic church’s Facebook page, ‘Friends of St Mary’s’, and these sessions - which can be watched again later - have steadily grown in momentum, now viewed internationally by thousands online.

As well as parishioners, ex-pats tune in to feel a connection with their homeland, but they are not alone, as tourists who have visited the town in the past and want to keep in touch log on, as well as those who happen upon the recitals online and those who have heard via simple old-fashioned word-of-mouth.

Mr Cameron, who works as a mashman at Ben Nevis Distillery in the town that is the starting point of the ‘road to the Isles’, said: “Music is my passion. I went to Angus Grant for fiddle lessons when I was younger and I was in the local choir singing at mods and then I started learning the piano at 15 and the organ at 16, which is what I always wanted to play.

“I usually play at the church services, but the pandemic of course changed things. Then we started live streaming Mass and I was playing the organ for that when I thought it might be nice to have a wee recital.

“It’s just amazing to see the reaction. I see the comments from people watching as I’m playing because they come up in real time on the screen and it’s lovely to hear the recitals are giving people comfort during this uncertain time.”

Lasting for an hour at a time, at 7pm on Sundays, the recitals feature not only hymns, but the odd tune penned by Mr Cameron himself, and he also takes requests to play music close to viewers’ hearts.

Last weekend’s recital, for example, featured the hymns I Watch the Sunrise and Be Not Afraid, with Mr Cameron saying of the latter: “I think they are great words to think upon, words of hope, during the current climate that we are in with the coronavirus.”

The 23-year-old, who will later this year begin a degree in music with the Open University, said he is aware people are tuning in from as far afield as Australia and Canada.

One Rothesay viewer, Margaret McMillan, said on the Facebook page: "We can't sing in church just now, but we can sing at home to your beautiful accompaniment. Thank you.”

Others thank the organist for “keeping our spirits up” amid the chaos the virus has heaped upon our lives.

Mr Cameron, who held his eighth recital last night, said: “There’s a lady who watches from Sydney who gets up at 4am to do so and I know there are people in Canada watching, as well as people in Wales, London, Ireland and at home.

“I wasn’t expecting this reaction. I thought a few of my family and a few parishioners might tune in, but it has been lovely and so nice to hear people say they are taking comfort from it.

“There’s no live music at the moment of course with the virus stopping live events and this has been a good way for people to enjoy music. It’s been good for me too - a wee boost for me to be able to enjoy playing and to know that others are able to enjoy.

“I think even when the world goes back to normal we will still live stream the services and still put recitals online, even for those people who are not able to get out to church generally.”

One Australian viewer is Ann Mckeon who emigrated with her family to Sydney in 1959.

Mrs Mckeon said: “I went to primary school at St Mary’s and I have kept in touch with most of my school friends from Fort William. I have been blessed that I was able to make several trips home over the years. I met Kevin when I was last home three years ago and have been enjoying his music. It has been quite emotional being in spirit with many of my friends during Mass and Kevin’s recitals.”

Ms Mckeon, who is a retired carer, added: “He is amazingly talented and I especially enjoy listening to his Gaelic songs. I even set my alarm for 4am to listen to Kevin’s recitals. Listening to the singing and music in St. Marys brings back so many lovely childhood memories.”