How we achieve equality between the sexes has been the subject of decades of feminist research and policy analysis. It combines assessments of structural inequality, its causes and effects and the intersectional perspectives of women’s experiences.

Luckily, if you want to learn more about feminism, you needn’t bother with any of that boring stuff.

This week, The Sun’s three-time "Shagger of the Year" offered us his handy how-to guide.

Russell Brand – now recovered from the sex addiction that he used as an excuse for his previous ill-treatment of women – was concerned about the portrayal of women in a song.

The song in question wasn’t Eminem’s wife-killing fantasy, nor Robin Thicke ode to rape. It wasn’t stalker anthem "Every Breath You Take’’ by The Police either.

The song that had Russell Brand so worried is called WAP, by Black superstar rapper Cardi B, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Back before Brand was trying desperately to style himself as a Dalai Lama for the online age, he loved women to express their sexuality. At least, he did when that expression of sexuality involved him.

In a video entitled "WAP with Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?’’ Russell Brand tries his best to get to the bottom of all this misogyny stuff. He wants to know who is to blame and why women aren’t as good at feminism as he is.

There is data that suggests women will only apply for a job if they meet 100 per cent of the criteria whereas men apply if they meet 60%.

The fact that Russell Brand feels qualified to lecture women on feminism in a 17-minute monologue really brings this statistic to life.

Brand dedicated more time and energy on "the emergent polemic around the use of sexual imagery and female potency’’ than he did on his first wife Katy Perry, whom he famously asked for a divorce via text message, minutes before she was due on stage to perform.

Á la Carrie Bradshaw, Brand couldn’t help but wonder: "Do women achieve equality by aspiring to and replicating the values that have been established by males?’’

In other words, if female artists sing about their sexuality, dress sexy and sing provocative lyrics, aren’t they just as bad as men who objectify them?

To illustrate his point, Russell Brand used the example of Margaret Thatcher. Incidentally, I expect if Brand had been challenged to name another famous woman from history, he would have had to concentrate really hard before coming up with "the Queen’’.

Getting to the crux of his argument, he declared that Margaret Thatcher was more of a "woman-man’’ because she was "a very powerful person’’ but didn’t do much to advance women’s equality. So that’s one thing they have in common.

He goes on to say that Thatcher didn’t possess "conventional female values’’. According to Brand, those values are "nurture, care, equality’’. Quelle surprise.

Some lefty men relish a discussion about how women are their own worst enemy in the fight for equality. If you’ve ever been cornered by one at a party, you’ll know what I mean. They "gently suggest" that if women were quieter, nicer and covered up more (apart from the ones they enjoy watching being hurt in pornography) gender inequality would magically disappear.

When discussing how women should react to systemic inequality: the gender pay cap; male violence against women; female genital mutilation; lack of representation in places of power, these men are full of ideas.

When challenged on their own behaviour or activism they are not so keen to chat. They reply indignantly that they would NEVER rape a woman and then look around for somebody to present them with a "Male Feminist" certificate.

It’s no surprise that Russell Brand used the work of black women in his monologue about the oversexualisation of women.

Black women’s bodies are hypersexualised and black women are subject to the racist "Jezebel’’ trope. It is very telling that Brand finds the black women who had control over their depiction of female sexuality such a cause for concern.

It was all just a bit too lewd and in-your-face for the newly-conservative Russell Brand who said the music video gave him a feeling that "wasn’t particularly distinct from what I would get watching more conventional erotic content’’.

Perhaps if Russell Brand spent less time watching "erotic content’’ and lecturing women about feminism he might have more time to look after his children.

He has admitted in the past that his wife does most of the parenting. Our new feminist saviour doesn’t often have sole charge of his children because he is "inept’’ and has too much of a "romantic and reflective disposition’’ to bother with childcare.

If Russell Brand is genuinely concerned about women’s inequality then a good place to start might be to change some nappies. That gender gap in the domestic division of labour won’t close itself.

