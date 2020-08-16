MORE than £37k has been raised for a charity that support parents affected by miscarriage, stillbirth, or the death of a baby, thanks to the effort of a dedicated company.

RBH, a hotel management company, has been partnered with charity 4Louis since March last year.

A total of £18,500 has been added to the fundraising pot recently – bringing the total raised so far to £37,087.05.

Launched in 2009, by the family of baby Louis who was stillborn at 38 weeks gestation, the charity provides memory boxes, bereavement rooms, photography equipment, Moses baskets, burial beds and more to hospitals, and families that lose a baby.

Carla Yarrow, RBH charity partnerships manager, has driven fundraising efforts across the business.

She said: “I’m so proud of everyone at RBH and our hotels for their fantastic efforts this year in aid of such a worthy cause - 4Louis.

“We’re fortunate to work with so many selfless and energetic individuals who have given their time and effort to host events and take on challenges. We’re delighted to be able to present this latest batch of funds.”

Some of the events which contributed to the five figure fundraising total includes a burger pop up on the London Marathon route held by Holiday Inn Express Limehouse raising £1,200, bake sales and a Santa dash which raised £2,000 by the Holiday Inn Camden Lock team, a male leg wax, Scouse 5k and Snowden climb by Aloft Liverpool team raising £1,000 and various small scale events raising a collective £6,200 by Aberdeen Altens.

Physical challenges have proven to be fantastic fundraisers for the RBH team in aid of 4Louis including Edyta from Crowne Plaza Docklands who raised £2,100 climbing Kilimanjaro, Sophie and Raymond from Aberdeen Altens who raised £2,000 thanks to a sky dive and various members of the RBH office team who completed a Scafell Pike hike raising £1,700.

Bob McGurrell, 4Louis chairman, said: "We would like to thank RBH for all the support over the last 12 months, not only with all their fundraising activities but the very kind supply of venues for our midwifery forum. This in itself has been greatly appreciated not only by ourselves but all the midwives who have taken part.

“The donation of £18,500 is very welcome in this current climate as all our events have been cancelled. We will continue to support bereaved families across the county."