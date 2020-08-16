A GLASGOW student is one of just 20 aspiring artists from across the country to be shortlisted for an award thanks to her photography work which celebrates the lives of Glaswegian women.

Nicola Stead, who completed a degree in photography at City of Glasgow College in June, has been selected for this year’s Visual Arts Scotland Graduate Showcase.

She said: “I am drawn to the visual storytelling aspect of photography and I enjoy engaging with individuals and communities to tell their stories.

"My course challenged me to explore a theme on a scale I had never attempted in the past. This produced a body of work which I am proud of and will continue to explore in the future.

“The five photographs selected by Visual Arts Scotland are from my advanced major project ‘Glasgow Women’.

“The project celebrates the lives of women in Glasgow, forging links between Glasgow women’s history and women in the city today.

“The main image is of Janet who is 84 and has lived in Govan all her life. She is a regular member of The Govanites, a social group for pension aged women in Govan. Janet is a great character who perfectly encapsulates the strength and determination of the women in the area.”

Visual Arts Scotland visit degree shows around Scotland every summer looking for emerging artists and designers whose work best exemplifies a fresh and dynamic approach to contemporary applied and fine arts.

John Carberry, curriculum head for photography at City of Glasgow College, added: “Nicola’s work continues to go from strength to strength as she moves from graduating student to professional photographer.

"Her work is a celebration of the lives and vital community engagement of the women involved, and her sensitive approach is evident in the beautiful and captivating portraits present in this project.”