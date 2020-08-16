There have been 43 new coronavirus cases recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
A total of 19,332 people have now tested positive for the virus since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of new cases down from the 51 announced on Saturday.
Scotland has now gone more than a month without the death of a person who has tested positive for the disease, meaning the total number of fatalities remains at 2,491.
The last confirmed death of an infected person in the country was recorded on July 15.
NHS Grampian has recorded 14 new cases, the lowest increase in the region since August 4 – the day before Aberdeen’s bars, cafes and restaurants were ordered to close and travel restrictions were reimposed.
A total of 11 new cases were discovered in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, eight people tested positive in Tayside, five new cases were identified by NHS Lothian, three were in Lanarkshire, and one new case was reported in both Orkney and Ayrshire and Arran.
The latest Scottish Government figures show 243 people were in hospital on Saturday night, three of whom were in intensive care.
