A bar in Edinburgh has been forced to close after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.
Victoria Bar, in the Leith area of the city, had to shut its doors after a customer informed them that he had Covid-19.
It has been confirmed that the customer had recently returned from a holiday in Malta.
The owner of the bar, Anna Lagerqvist Christopherson, said that only a handful of customers were in the building at the same time as that customer, and that he didn’t visit any other pubs or restaurants.
Ms. Christopherson said:
"I made the decision to close the bar.
"We found out at midnight last night that there had been someone with a case at the bar on Friday afternoon.
"The bar was quiet and the person had been to Malta where it's suspected they contracted the virus.
"Now we have just decided to self-isolate - there were only four people working in there."
She added that the man was in Victoria Bar between 4:45pm and 6pm and that he didn’t visit anywhere else.
The owner has said that they are awaiting to be contacted by NHS Trace and Protect.
