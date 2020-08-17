PERCHED on the edge of the most remote inhabited island in the United Kingdom, Fair Isle Bird Observatory was internationally-renowned, until a fire destroyed it last year.

Now, people all around the world are being asked to contribute to the cost of rebuilding the observatory, and see it rise again “like a phoenix from the ashes”.

An international crowdfunding appeal, aiming to raise at least £650,000 towards construction work on the island, launches today.

At the heart of the campaign, as newly-chosen patron of the observatory, is author Ann Cleeves, whose crime novels set in the islands have been turned into the BBC TV drama series Shetland, starring Dougie Henshall, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.

The author, who first visited Fair Isle more than 40 years ago to work in the observatory kitchen, said: “Even then, I understood how important the observatory was to the island and the islanders.

“Fair Isle is a thriving community that keeps alive its traditions while being open-minded and open-hearted to visiting strangers.

“The loss of the building to fire was a tragedy, given its central role in supporting employment and providing a place where islanders and visitors can meet to share stories and expertise.”

The funds will go towards the £7.4 million cost of the new building, which will be the fifth observatory on the island. The first was opened in 1948. The building that burned down in March 2019 was completed in 2010.

The new building will have improved accommodation – more guest rooms and better fittings – for students, volunteers and young people to progress both educationally and career-wise.

The observatory is vitally important to the economic and social wellbeing of Fair Isle, so contributions will be an investment in the future viability of the community, as well as providing significantly enhanced research facilities for world-class ornithological and additional marine biological work.

The new observatory will also draw more deeply on – and help to develop – the building and maintenance skills of the islanders and support the creation of a Fair Isle-wide Tourist Action Plan, expanding the scope of eco-tourism in the north of Scotland.

Roy Dennis, president of the Fair Isle Bird Observatory Trust, said: “I was appalled when I saw the flames destroying our famous observatory, but I knew then, immediately, that we would build a new one in exactly the same place – like a ‘phoenix rising from the ashes’.

“Our trustees have worked hard, and even with the difficulties of the pandemic, new designs and plans are ready, but we have a very worrying shortfall in funding. We now need the sympathies of last year turned into generous donations, so Fair Isle Bird Observatory can be rebuilt. Please help.”

Firefighters were flown from Orkney to tackle the blaze last spring that was so forceful the building it engulfed was ravaged, leaving only a pile of rubble.

But now the world-renowned Fair Isle Bird Observatory (FIBO) is set to rise again after plans were submitted by Glasgow-based architects ICA ahead of projected completion by summer 2021.

The biggest building on Scotland’s most remote inhabited island was destroyed by the fire in March 2019.

Having gathered bird census data since 1948, the observatory monitors trends in climate variations and managers said the vital data had been saved – thanks to digitisation and back-ups.

Husband-and-wife team, warden David and administrator Susannah Parnaby, who staff the observatory, were unharmed, as were their two daughters, but original artwork and handwritten diaries from pioneering Scottish ornithologist George Waterson were lost.

The Parnabys were able to move into the vacant schoolhouse, while other staff stayed in a flat in the south lighthouse, provided by the National Trust for Scotland, which owns

the island.

Recording of the data collected continued throughout the 2019 season with the same number of birdwatching staff as previous years, although Fair Isle Bird Observatory Trust did lose out on additional data provided by guests.

The new observatory and guest house will be on the same site as the original, built from timber modules in 2009, making use of the existing foundation footprint as much

as possible.

Ms Cleeves added: “We now hope to replace it with a building that is even more relevant to the island’s future and hope you can help us in any way you can.”