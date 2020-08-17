A FORMER pupil of a ballet teacher who has resigned amid claims of “inappropriate behaviour” has told how he “went too far” when he was correcting dance technique in the studio.

Jonathan Barton, former vice-principal of Ballet West Scotland, of which Sir Billy Connolly is a patron, is facing allegations he abused his position at the £9,000-a-year boarding school his family runs.

An ITV News investigation heard from more than 60 women – former students, staff and parents – who have made allegations of the dancer and teacher’s inappropriate behaviour going back as far as 2004 and as recently as 2018.

The school is based in Taynuilt, Argyll, and also run outreach classes in cities including Glasgow.

Ballet West confirmed on Friday that a senior member of staff had been suspended, which is understood to be founder Gillian Barton.

The board of trustees said the teacher had “denied any wrongdoing”.

Another former pupil has claimed students were too scared to alert staff about Mr Barton’s behaviour because he is the son of the school’s principal, Gillian Barton.

The graduate said both she and other pupils had endured “unpleasant experiences” and said pupils would discuss the situation after class but were afraid to raise their concerns with other staff because of the family connection.

She said: “As a dance student, I come with the understanding that physical contact between student and teacher is sometimes necessary when correcting poor technique in the studio.

“However, a particular member of staff always took this too far and would make inappropriate contact with us,

to the point where we would feel extremely uncomfortable.

“The contact made was not necessary for the correction that was being given.

“There would be post-class discussion between the students that it had become increasingly noticeable and could no longer be ignored.

“However with the school being so family run, it was tricky with which member of staff to go to with such a sensitive topic... when they’re likely related.

Dr Kirsty Hood, QC, has been asked to lead the inquiry.

Police said officers had been made aware or concerns about conduct by the teacher at Ballet West but said no reports have been made.

The school has launched an external independent inquiry into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a member of staff towards students.

The school was founded in 1991 by Ms Barton, who brought with her extensive experience working in film and television, on the Michael Caton-Jones film Rob Roy and on the movie Mrs Brown, a film starring Dame Judi Dench and Ballet West patron, Sir Billy Connolly.

Just this year, it won the Best British Ballet School award at the British Ballet Grand Prix awards.

In a statement, the school’s board of trustees said: “The safety and wellbeing of students is of paramount importance and these allegations came as a shock to the school.

“We have no complaint from any student about such behaviour and, to our knowledge, no complaint has been made to the police or other authority.

“However, given the nature of the accusations, the board initiated an immediate internal inquiry to establish facts.”

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm officers have been made aware of concerns regarding allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“To date, no reports have been made to Police Scotland. However, any reports will be thoroughly investigated.”