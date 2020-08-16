THE prospect of 200 redundancies at Scotland's heritage charity remains on the cards despite a £3.28m funding boost from the Scottish Government.

So says the Prospect union who had previously warned that “opportunistic” National Trust for Scotland (NTS) bosses may be using the pandemic to replace staff with unpaid volunteers.

With the usually busy Easter season having fallen by the wayside, alongside a 5% drop in memberships, the NTS has been left in crisis with a £28 million loss in essential income.

A consultation between staff and their representatives drew to a close last week, with 400 job lossers on the table.

The Scottish Government announced funding yesterday aimed to protect jobs and assist the re-opening of iconic heritage sites closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers said it will secure nearly 200 critical jobs and will allow NTS to retain a broad range of expertise in countryside and ranger services in addition to curation and education.

But Prospect said that still left 200 going.

Richard Hardy, Prospect national secretary for Scotland said: "The work of our reps and members has substantially reduced the potential redundancies at the National Trust for Scotland.

"The announcement of £3.8m funding from Scottish Government is most welcome. The assistance is conditional on sites re-opening and more jobs being saved, a key ask from Prospect, that was vitally important.

"However over 200 staff still face redundancy and we will continue to do all we can to assist them."

The package will also support the reopening of 33 heritage sites this month, rather than the 27 the Trust originally planned however no information has been made public to date on which additional properties are involved such as Leith Hall which was earmarked for a two year closure, nor if the vital Ranger Service is to be retained in Aberdeenshire.

The funding comes with the condition that NTS works with the Scottish Government to consider the long-term sustainability of its operations and review its business model for future challenges.

The NTS has been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and was forced to close properties which has resulted in a lack of income from membership, investments and fundraising.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This has been a deeply difficult time for staff at National Trust for Scotland. Since the difficulties at the Trust emerged, I was absolutely clear that any support from Government would be to support jobs.

"The severe impact of the pandemic means that unfortunately not all jobs can be saved but this funding will go far to protect as many critical roles across the National Trust for Scotland estate as we can.

"The funding will also ensure that some sites proposed for long-term closure by National Trust for Scotland can instead be reopened, and enjoyed once again by communities.

National Trust for Scotland chief executive Phil Long said: "The Trust has faced the worst crisis in its 90-year history.

“The Cabinet Secretary’s task group with Scottish Enterprise enabled us to produce a plan that showed, with help, that the Trust could endure as a charity, continuing to care for Scotland’s heritage and contributing to our society and economy.

“My joy at this announcement is tempered by the fact that the devastating effects of Covid-19 mean we still must say goodbye to friends and colleagues.

"I wish it were not so, but redundancies are unavoidable, although this support helps keep them to the absolute minimum.

“Through consultation on emergency measures we received invaluable advice from staff and others on functional expertise we must retain.

"Consequently, we’ve come up with a resilient operating model to weather continuing uncertainty and, through support from government and many individuals, enable us to look forward.”