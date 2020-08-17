MINISTERS are under pressure to shake up the way pupils are graded for school exams - and ensure teachers’ assessments are not “routinely disregarded” in the wake of the Scottish results chaos.

It comes as it emerged that the national exam body made clear four months ago that a school’s academic pedigree would influence pupils’ results during lockdown.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority moderation model emerged as the Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced an embarrassing U-turn that saw tens of thousands of pupils have their results upgraded.

Mr Swinney, who faced multiple calls for his resignation, insisted that he made a decision to upgrade the results “as quickly as I possibly could”.

Now he is coming under increasing fire for not acting swiftly enough - and criticism that the changes could and should have been in place four months ago when he was denying that the disadvantaged would lose out.

It comes as ministers come under growing pressure to rethink how students’ grades are worked out in future - to prevent the disadvantaged losing out.

Scotland’s biggest teaching union EIS have joined some experts in calling for a fundamental rethink on the role of exams and whether a teacher’s judgment should rule.

The SQA, which is responsible for the statistical calculations needed for the now-scrapped controversial re-grading of students, made it clear in a briefing on April 20, that it would be factoring in a school’s past performance.

This would be expected to put pupils from schools in more disadvantaged areas at greater risk of having their grades lowered.

The SQA subsequently lowered grades decided by teachers using an algorithm - with pass rates for pupils in deprived areas downgraded further than those in more affluent parts.

Both First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney have now apologised for how the affair was handled following a huge backlash from pupils and their families.

The “humiliating” u-turn last week, meant abandoning the downgrading of 76,000 exam results.

He and the First Minister had spent much of the past two weeks defending the process, claiming basing results purely on teachers estimates would have damaged the credibility of the qualifications system.

He also continued to insist that the moderation system put in place by the SQA had been “perfectly fair”.

On April 21, Mr Swinney rejected the idea that the system for awarding grades would disadvantage students in schools with lower rates of attainment and insisted that a school’s past performance would not be a factor.

But a document outlining the approach it was taking a day earlier from the SQA clearly contradicted this.

In a portion related to the awarding of results, it said that schools and colleges would provide them with their estimates of the grades, bands and rank order for each learner, for each course at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher.

“We will also look at schools’ and colleges’ previous history of estimating and attainment in each subject and level. We may moderate these estimates, up or down, if that is required,” it said.

In further guidance it said that the moderation would “ensure consistency across centres and fairness to candidates. This will include analyses of centres’ estimates and outcomes, prior attainment, progression statistics, and grade distributions.”

And Scotland’s biggest teaching union EIS said there was a “bigger question” to be asked about changing the system that “routinely disregards” teachers’ assessments.

It said the current “high stakes assessment system” regularly fails children through operating “notional quotas” for the awarding of As, Bs, and Cs. It said they “inevitably” impact most on pupils on the cusp of achieving pass grades, the majority of whom are more likely to be from disadvantaged backgrounds”.

The union believes that planning for next year’s exams “on the basis of business as usual” appeared “woefully complacent”.

It said this needs to “be addressed urgently” through a review.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said the concern surrounds that fact the SQA assessments which hit pupils in disadvantaged areas happens every year, although normally they are founded on exam results rather than teachers’ estimates as in this pandemic-hit year.

“Every year pupils on the cusp of passes are potentially pushed into a lower category,” he said.

“Returning to the injustice aspect – if teachers have classroom evidence over the course of a year which indicates pupils’ ability and competence at a certain level but a high stakes exam system routinely disregards that – is that fair?

“Based on this year’s outcry, most people would say not.”

Barry Black, a researcher at the University of Glasgow specialising in educational inequality, said it had been clear from the start that the SQA moderation would further disadvantage already disadvantaged young people - and said there should be a rethink for next year.

He said there was scope for an alternative assessment model which would have predominantly been based on the performance of the individual pupils.

A range of options open to the SQA included the collection and submission of evidence of pupils’ work, which “could have been a system that was fairer to the individual students, rather than the system wide statistical moderation that was used”.

He added: “The changes announced earlier this week to accept all teacher estimates would not make for an ideal alternative method if they were planned from the start, but are fairer than the methodology that was used. It will be of huge relief to the impacted young people and it is a welcome change.

“An urgent review is the right thing, including looking at the role of assessment more generally, especially since we know that there is an even bigger risk of a hugely widened attainment gap in the next school year.”