New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delay the country's national elections by four weeks as it deals with a new coronavirus outbreak in its largest city, Auckland.
The election had been scheduled for September 19 but will now be held on October 17.
Under New Zealand law, Ms Ardern had the option of delaying the election for up to about two months.
Opposition parties had been requesting a delay after a virus outbreak in Auckland last week prompted the government to put the city into a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning.
Ms Ardern said on Monday that the new date would allow parties "to plan around the range of circumstances we will be campaigning under".
She said: "This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead."
She added that she had "absolutely no intention" of allowing any further delays to the vote.
Restrictions were imposed on Auckland on Wednesday after a number of new infections were identified in the city.
Nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the number of active cases linked to the Auckland cluster to 58.
