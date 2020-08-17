South Korea counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases on Monday as the government urged people to stay home and curb travel.
The government had scheduled a special holiday on Monday with hopes of spurring domestic consumption.
But as infections in the capital region increased, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged people to stay home and for residents in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province to avoid visiting other parts of the country for two weeks.
The 197 new cases announced by South Korea's Centres for Disease Control (KCDC) and Prevention brought the nation's total to 15,515, including 305 deaths.
The 279 new cases reported on Sunday was South Korea's biggest single-day jump since early May amid concerns about an outbreak in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.
The KCDC said 167 of the new cases came from the greater capital region, where about half of South Korea's 51 million people live. Health workers have been struggling to track infections, but churches have emerged as a major source.
In the Asia-Pacific region, India has now counted more than 50,000 deaths from Covid-19, with 941 deaths reported in the 24 hours to Monday. With a total of 50,921 deaths, India has the fourth-most in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.
It has now counted more than 2.6 million cases of infection with 57,982 new cases reported by the Health Ministry on Monday. August has brought a major spike in fatalities, with more than a quarter of the country's total deaths coming in the past 17 days.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.