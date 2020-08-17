SUCCESSION star Brian Cox has revealed he contracted coronavirus without knowing he had it.

The popular Scottish TV star was speaking to James Cordon during an appearance on The Late Late Show when he explained a routine medical test for his diabetes showed he had the antibodies for Covid-19 in his system.

Dundee-born Cox, 74, believes he may have caught coronavirus while directing a play in London in December with his wife Nicola Ansari.

He said: “The problem, or the delight is, I never felt anything.

“I’m a diabetic and I went for my usual blood tests that I have every three months.

“We live on the border of New York and Massachusetts and I went to a wonderful hospital in Massachusetts and they took my bloods and they did the Covid test.

“Then my doctor called me and said, ‘Oh congratulations, you’ve had it’. I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Yeah you’ve had it and you’ve got the antibodies’.

“He asked me to tell him my symptoms and I couldn't remember any symptoms.

“But I remember I directed a play with my wife in London in December and I remember for about four days I had these sneezing attacks and I was a little, I thought, jet-lagged.

“The doctor told me three of his patients had also these sneezing attacks and that is an unknown symptom of Covid. I’ve had a test and I have got the antibodies. I’ve clearly had them since December or January and I’ve got them still.”

Cox is best known for his role in Succession as ageing media mogul Logan Roy which won him a Golden Globe for best actor.

