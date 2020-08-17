Young people across Scotland could be in line for as much as £400 free from the Government for starting a new job, thanks to a new benefit.

It's hoped the payment, which is open for applications from today, will help young people with the financial difficulties of starting a new job - including buying new clothes, travel and get childcare.

It is estimated around 5000 young people will benefit from the new financial support in its first year.

What is the benefit?

The Job Start Payment is a one-off sum of £250 for 16 to 24-year-olds if they have been unemployed for at least six months.

The upper age limit rises to 25 for care leavers and the payment increases to £400 if the person has a child.

How can I qualify for the payment?

To qualify for the payment, which will be delivered by Social Security Scotland, the person applying must have received a job offer for paid employment.

They must be out of paid work and must have been receiving one of the qualifying benefits for six months or more at the time of the job offer:

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income Support

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

What has the Scottish Government said?

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I am delighted that our Job Start Payment is today now open for applications; it really couldn’t come at a better time to support our young people to take up job offers.

“Young people are among those whose job prospects have been hardest hit by this pandemic. As such, it is crucial that we support them and ensure they are at the heart of our economic recovery from Covid-19.”

She added: “Getting a job can represent a massive turning point for many young people, but it can also bring financial pressures.

“Costs like travel, new work clothes, or childcare often have to be met before people get their first pay.

“The brand-new Job Start Payment will help young people with these costs, which can sometimes be a barrier to them taking up an offer, and we will be encouraging anyone eligible to apply.”

Full details can be found on the Scottish Government website here.