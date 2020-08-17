Detectives investigating the disappearance of Mary Duncan, who went missing over 40 years ago, are to begin searching a number of sites at the Vale of Leven Hospital, Alexandria.

Mary was 17-years-old when she disappeared from her home in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, in 1976.

Searches are to begin today and will be ongoing for a number of weeks.

Since her disappearance in 1976, extensive enquiries have been carried out in an attempt to establish any information regarding Mary’s whereabouts, however, no trace of her has been found.

Her baby later died of natural causes.

Detective Superintendent Calum Young from West Dunbartonshire CID said: “Mary left her home at 17 years of age, with no money and has never claimed benefits, paid tax or national insurance. She also left behind her baby girl Laura, who family say she absolutely adored.

“Extensive enquiries continue in an attempt to find any indication of where Mary could be, however, due to the fact that she has not been seen or heard from in 42-years, we must consider the option that she may have come to harm.

“Specialist officers will be searching a number of locations at the Vale of Leven Hospital in connection with the investigation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public and the media that this is still a functioning hospital and disruption must be kept to an absolute minimum. It is also vital that the search team are left to get on with this important work and any updates will be provided in due course.”

Marie Farrell, Director of Clyde Sector, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We have been working with Police Scotland on the planned excavation of a number of sites in the grounds of the Vale of Leven hospital. We would like to reassure patients that there will be no disruption to patient care as a consequence of these enquiries.”