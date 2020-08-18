By Hugh Lightbody

SUMMER holidays, like much else this year, are looking drastically different. While a number of countries have been determined relatively safe to visit, the recent decisions to extend non-essential travel advice to Spain and France shows that nothing is certain. To avoid this, many people are planning for the possibility of seeing the sights at home, with Google Trends revealing that searches for staycations peaked in June and reached a high not seen since 2004.

The situation is no different in Scotland, with searches for “holiday homes” increasing steadily since May. This is a welcome finding, as tourism itself is vital for the Scottish economy, supporting 206,000 people, providing one in 12 jobs.

With the slow and steady move to reopening, our advisers are working with businesses across the country who are asking practical questions about how to make their business Covid-secure, what to do if a guest becomes ill and what certifications are available to increase customer trust. We covered these topics and more in a recent webinar held with VisitScotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Midlothian and Borders Tourism and Action Group, and are continuing to develop up to date resources to support businesses over the coming weeks, alongside these organisations.

Businesses are already adapting and introducing new ways of working to survive the season. Business Gateway recently supported the team at the Old Manse of Blair in Perthshire, who have set up a virtual check-in and enabled visitors to order food from their mobile from their room. This has strengthened connections with potential visitors and supports guests once they arrive, building trust and confidence.

Harnessing digital platforms has been crucial for businesses and Business Gateway delivers the Scottish Government’s leading digital skills programme, DigitalBoost, which has helped many firms assess their strengths and weaknesses or digitally upskill in response to the pandemic. It also recently received a further £1.5million to bolster the existing programme this year, offering a critical lifeline for businesses in tourism and other sectors alike.

Alongside practical concerns about how to adapt, there are also wider questions being raised about how to rebuild the sector in a way that is more sustainable, less wasteful and impacts positively on communities. With many businesses forced to close their doors due to the pandemic, VisitScotland has used its platform to showcase some of the positive work that the industry has been doing to support others since the start of lockdown.

With tourism in Scotland now open for business, this community-led focus remains. In Skye, tourism businesses are consulting with local residents to gauge the community’s feelings, fears and attitudes on how to “reset tourism” while in the Cairngorms, the Chamber of Commerce has been undertaking widespread community consultation to talk about plans and listen to feedback.

There is a positive opportunity for these initiatives to become embedded across the sector as businesses rebuild. However, it will only be possible if the industry survives, and Business Gateway will continue to provide vital support to businesses over the coming weeks and months. The industry also needs tourists and where safe and possible to do so, I encourage people to take advantage of holidaying at home this year. Despite our reputation for changeable weather, Scotland was ranked as the most beautiful country in the world by Rough Guides last year. Why not take the opportunity to explore and see why?

Hugh Lightbody is chief officer, Business Gateway