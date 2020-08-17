Parts of Scotland are set to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds this week - before a tropical storm takes it toll on the country.
The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy showers across much of Scotland from 1pm to 9pm on Tuesday.
They say to expect some homes and businesses to be flooded, with difficult driving conditions and some road closures also likely.
Train and bus services may also be delayed.
⚠️ Yellow Rain Warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) August 17, 2020
Tuesday 1300 – 2100
Heavy showers in Scotland could give difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware 💧 pic.twitter.com/3JZAVVcCP3
It comes after the devastating ScotRail crash in Stonehaven last week, where three people were killed after the carriages derailed following a landslip in Aberdeenshire.
Met Office forecasters also warn to expect power cuts, with a small chance some communities may become cut off by flooded roads.
This is before the potential arrival of tropical Storm Kyle, which is poised to run riot across the UK bringing high wind gusts later this week.
Some forecasters are predicting a four-day battering by the 900-mile storm, currently making its way across the Atlantic.
Netweather forecaster Paul Michaelwaite told the Mirror said: “Energy from the remnants of tropical storm Kyle will merge an unseasonably deep low approaching the UK from Wednesday, with effects felt right through into next weekend.
“There will be strong winds, longer spells of rain and heavy, blustery showers.”
Areas impacted by latest warnings:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment