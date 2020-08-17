Parts of Scotland are set to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds this week - before a tropical storm takes it toll on the country.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy showers across much of Scotland from 1pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

They say to expect some homes and businesses to be flooded, with difficult driving conditions and some road closures also likely.

Train and bus services may also be delayed.

It comes after the devastating ScotRail crash in Stonehaven last week, where three people were killed after the carriages derailed following a landslip in Aberdeenshire.

Met Office forecasters also warn to expect power cuts, with a small chance some communities may become cut off by flooded roads.

This is before the potential arrival of tropical Storm Kyle, which is poised to run riot across the UK bringing high wind gusts later this week.

Some forecasters are predicting a four-day battering by the 900-mile storm, currently making its way across the Atlantic. 

Netweather forecaster Paul Michaelwaite told the Mirror said: “Energy from the remnants of tropical storm Kyle will merge an unseasonably deep low approaching the UK from Wednesday, with effects felt right through into next weekend.

“There will be strong winds, longer spells of rain and heavy, blustery showers.”

Areas impacted by latest warnings:

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Clackmannanshire
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

  • Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh
  • Midlothian Council
  • Scottish Borders
  • West Lothian

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • West Dunbartonshire