BORIS Johnson is taking his summer holiday in Scotland as the row over A-level results continues.

The Prime Minister arrived this morning with his fiancee and baby son and is due to stay for a week.

A spokesman would not confirm where he was staying, but insisted he was continuing to work on the exam results fiasco while away, adding he will "continue toreceive updates and briefings as necessary".

A statement on the situation is expected this afternoon, with Downing Street confirming Johnson chaired a call with education secretary Gavin Williamson and other senior officials this morning.

When asked if the PM would use his time in Scotland to take inspiration from the Scottish Government's handling of the exams problems last week, a spokesman added: "We recognise this has being an incredibly difficult year for pupils.

“The government has and will continue to work hard to come up with the fairest system possible.”

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition, demanded that Johnson cancel his holiday and return to face the mounting chaos, however his spokesman referred to his call with the education secretary this morning when asked if he was planning to scrap the trip.

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, called for the government to take action again this afternoon.

She said: "The injustice and chaos surrounding A-level and GCSE results must come to an end.

“We gave the Government days, not weeks, to end the crisis but they have still failed to take action.

“Enough is enough. The Government have failed young people and their families on A Levels and are threatening to do the same with GCSEs. The Government must now allow young people to use the grades their teachers predicted at both A-level and GCSE."