NICOLA Sturgeon has defended her Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic after it emerged patients who had tested positive were discharged into care homes.

The First Minister said that while all decisions have to be "properly scrutinised", care was taken to put appropriate guidance in place.

She said a public inquiry will be carried out "in due course" but would not put a date on this, stressing the Covid-19 crisis is ongoing.

Asked if she would commit to the inquiry concluding or publishing interim findings before the Holyrood election next year, Ms Sturgeon said it would be independent and she would not "dictate" timescales.

The Sunday Post reported at least 37 people were moved from hospital to a care home after a positive test for the virus between March 1 and April 21.

Scottish Labour has called on the Lord Advocate to urgently investigate confirmed Covid-19 cases being discharged into Scotland's care homes.

Addressing the reports, Ms Sturgeon said: "Proper scrutiny of all and every aspect of our response to Covid, including of course in care homes, is really essential.

"That scrutiny will, and must, include consideration of whether, based on what we knew at each stage, the guidance in place was both appropriate and properly implemented, and that of course is why we have committed to a public inquiry in due course."

She added: "However I want to be clear also that while there will undoubtedly be lessons to learn when a new virus is encountered - and we take that very seriously - care was taken to put guidance in place that was considered to be appropriate at every stage.

"For example from mid-March that included guidance requiring clinical screening of patients being transferred from hospitals to care homes to guard against inappropriate transfer.

"It also advised social isolation within care homes."

Responding to calls for the inquiry to be speeded up, Ms Sturgeon stressed "how important it is to remember we're not through this pandemic".

She said: "We may not even be halfway through this pandemic.

"This virus is still a day-to-day threat to us, which is why it's really important...to keep really focused on what we've got to do today and tomorrow and next week, obviously learning as we go – but don't take our eye off that ball in order to become focused on an inquiry."

In a letter to the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe QC, Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman Monica Lennon urged him to look into the issue.

A unit set up in May is already investigating the number of deaths in Scotland's care homes as a result of the pandemic and Ms Lennon has asked the Lord Advocate if the group will be looking into the latest reports.

The Scottish Conservatives have said the Government must begin the inquiry into Covid patients sent to care homes this week.