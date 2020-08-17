CONCERNS have been raised over pupils returning to schools in Scotland without self-isolating after holidays abroad.

Jason Leitch, the Scottish Government's national clinical director, said "a number of cases" had recently emerged of young people and their families flouting rules.

Scots must self-isolate for 14 days after returning from overseas unless the countries they visited are exempt from quarantine rules.

Mr Leitch said the list of exempted countries can change at short notice, with both France and the Netherlands removed in the last few days.

He said: "The Scottish Government has been informed by our directors of public health about a number of cases of children and young people being in school after recently returning from countries not exempt from quarantine rules.

"I must remind you that the law requires everyone returning to Scotland from non-exempt countries to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

"This includes children as well as adults. People self-isolating should not go out to work or to school or visit public areas.

"This applies to people who normally live in Scotland, who are returning from outside Scotland, as well as to people visiting.

"These measures apply irrespective of where you enter the UK.

"As you will know, the list of exempt countries has been changed in recent days and can change at short notice, with the removal of some countries including France and the Netherlands."

Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Mr Leitch said there are also concerns around people meeting outside schools in large groups.

He added: "This includes parents gatherings at school gates, young people meeting friends without following the guidance on physical distancing.

"To remind you, the maximum permitted is eight people from three households, including your own, indoors, and 15 people from five households outdoors.

"Crucially, everyone 12 and over must physically distance from everyone outside their own household.

"People are running the risk of spreading the virus to each other, their families and their loved ones."

He later said: "This is like nothing the world has ever seen or known, and that's why we're taking unprecedented measures."