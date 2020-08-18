THE 'new normal' has changed. Previously we were trying to “Save the NHS”, stopping the health service being overwhelmed while understanding that herd immunity was necessary. The daily statistics we received were about the number of deaths.

Now, we appear to be tentatively opening things up while trying to stop too many people from catching the virus. No mention is made of saving the NHS, deaths are barely mentioned. Now we are talking about the number of infections, attempting to stop the spread of the disease, and watching for any spike so that towns and cities, even countries, can be closed down again.

More people are dying of the flu now than Covid-19. We have a better understanding of how to treat the disease, and we understand that young people, essentially, won’t die of this new virus. Indeed, Covid-19 does not appear to be as deadly as we first thought.

Nevertheless, mask wearing and social distancing are now established as norms, something that has helped to make the coronavirus part of everyday life and interactions. The tiny number of deaths no longer seems to matter to the authorities. The towns and cities that have been locked down in both Scotland and England have seen no increase in the number of hospital admissions or deaths. In other words, the spikes that do occur have had no impact on lives.

If we were still measuring the disease in terms of deaths instead of infections, places like Aberdeen and Leicester would have received no news coverage, no new measures, no lockdown. But now that the goalposts have changed, now that we are watching for the non-mask wearers, now that stopping the disease entirely has become the mission, the potential for creating a new abnormal society has increased.

Given all this, what hope is there for schools? If stopping the spread is everything, surely this is an unacceptable risk. Spikes in the disease seem likely to occur. Under the new logic, risk-averse teachers’ unions will point to the danger to their members. Some parents will understandably withdraw their children from schools.

The exam result fiasco on both sides of the border is a good example of the real world impinging on the one-dimensional approach by government, and a good example of how public pressure can challenge the new normal. Much more pressure of this kind will be needed in the months to come if we are to avoid the creation of a permanently abnormal world.