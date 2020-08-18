THERE was a time when I wanted to be a Member of the Scottish Parliament. I wanted to do the job for the same reason that most MSPs want to do the job: I thought I could change public policy for the better, and help to create better lives for more people.

I’d be lying if I told you all that I don’t still feel twinges from time to time, urging me to weigh in. However the notion now only invades my personal space after a glass or two of gin, before the burdensome impediments steamroller it. There’s a practical issue, of course, that I’d have to start my own liberal (lower case ‘L’; sorry Willie!), post-constitutional political party.

That could be navigated, with enough financial support. Much more difficult to overcome would be my ubiquitous feeling that being a politician simply wouldn’t be worth the hassle.

Events tell us that I am not the only one who thinks so. The end of this fifth term of the Scottish Parliament is being characterised, one might say scarred, by the voluntary departure of some high-profile, high-quality MSPs, ostensibly still in their prime.

There are always retirements (although next year’s will be substantial, including Mike Russell, Bruce Crawford, Iain Gray, David Stewart and Linda Fabiani). However this trend of good, younger people leaving in search of something more palatable should be of paramount concern. If it is not yet an exodus, it is certainly a trend, and it is in effect across the political spectrum.

At next May’s election, the SNP will lose Aileen Campbell and Gail Ross, one an established Minister and Cabinet Secretary, and the other most likely on track to becoming one.

The Tories will lose Ruth Davidson and Adam Tomkins, the first being by some distance the biggest name the party has ever had, and the second a real hen’s tooth; an MSP who combines academic intelligence and political smarts.

And Labour will lose Neil Findlay, someone who can break the Holyrood mould by making a speech without having his eyes fixated on a script.

These are people of high ability and with good ideas. There are different drivers behind their decisions, to be sure, and I will not imprint them here on each individual’s behalf, but the fact remains that whatever their reasons, they are united by one overriding view: this is not worth it. And we should all be deeply worried that they think that.

Perhaps last week’s events in Holyrood gave us eyes on the problem. In John Swinney, few would question that we have as an education secretary a real political heavyweight. A man of substance and morals. A good man. He has erred during this time in the role, most notably in buckling before the trade union when he was thwarted in his attempts to empower schools and teachers, and more recently when he failed to foresee the incandescence amongst parents and health professionals at the thought of children not returning to school full time.

But if we are in search of a politician who doesn’t make mistakes, we’ll spend a long time searching. Last week, Mr Swinney faced a vote of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament, with us urged to believe that the very act of him being replaced would suddenly propel us to educational excellence.

This was the result of his perfectly sensible proposal to moderate the exam results to replicate as closely as possible the outcome of real exams. It was the least imperfect of a set of imperfect options.

We did what, in this country, we just love to do. Labour argued that every student should be awarded their teacher estimate even though it is perfectly clear that employers and universities will forever look upon this cohort as tainted. The Tories agreed even though they’ve spent 20 years arguing against grade inflation. And the Government caved, even though it knew it was allowing optics to override policy.

Watching from outside the bubble, Scotland felt very small last week. And it made me think, as I have many times before, who would want to do this? Who would want to be John Swinney? Who would want to be an MSP?

I’ve been around politicians all my working life, so please allow me to give you a snapshot of their existence.

They work long and hard. Commonly 60-70 hours a week, sometimes more, and usually seven days a week. Most of them travel, having to stay away from their families three nights a week. They spend their days in Parliament, their evenings at meetings and functions related to work, and their weekends seeing constituents at surgeries or cutting ribbons at community events.

We expect this from them, and we’re angry if we don’t get it. If they are not omnipresent, we abuse them. Usually online, where they are commonly subjected to bile (my trolls have a lot to learn from those who troll MSPs), but also sometimes in the street.

If they make a mistake, or even if they don’t, we deride them. They are mocked in the press, live and in colour for their parents, partners and children to read.

And we demand they do all of this for a salary similar to that available in a middle management role at a local authority.

This is not designed to incite a wave of sympathy for Ministers or politicians. Nobody makes them stand, or seek high office. The SNP would have done to a Tory or Labour Minister what they had done to them last week. And they all must shoulder their fair share of blame for the fairly depressing relationship we endure between the three legs of the stool: politicians, media and people.

But we should be clear where this ends. It ends with more good politicians leaving. It ends with less talented people, who do not have as many employment options out in the real world, being elected in their place.

The solution lies in joint action to make Holyrood a better place to be. That means political change, where adult behaviour replaces pettiness. It means a joint shift in the relationship and understanding between politicians and the media. And it means the public giving politicians some room for manoeuvre, including a significant rise in their salary.

We can keep going the way we are if we wish to. But we’ll end up with the politicians we deserve.

• Andy Maciver is Director of Message Matters

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.