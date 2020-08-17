Why not wake up each morning to spectacular, uninterrupted views of the Solway Coast at this detached villa in the picturesque Dumfries and Galloway seaside village of Rockcliffe?
Tullimaar is a one-off contemporary home that has recently undergone a full renovation, including the installation of an air source heating system, zone-controlled underfloor heating, integrated sound system, oak flooring, and electrically operated windows to the principal bedroom suite, which also has full access to the first-floor terrace.
Dominating the ground floor accommodation is a huge open plan living/dining/kitchen with a glazed frontage that can be opened up to the paved terrace and sea views. The sophisticated minimalist kitchen is fully fitted/integrated and includes an island/breakfast bar – this level also houses two en-suite bedrooms, study, cloakroom and utility.
The 20ft principal bedroom is on the first floor, where a fully glazed wall takes full advantage of the views and provides access onto a decked terrace with glass balustrade.
This bedroom also has a dressing room and large en-suite bathroom with twin basins, freestanding bath and walk-in shower. Finished externally in larch under a zinc roof and benefitting from high level insulation and beautiful gardens, Tullimaar offers an exacting specification and finish to complement some of the most impressive views in the region.
The current owner recently extended the access road to continue to the rear of Tullimaar and provide a spacious parking/turning area as well as access to the garage/parking area.
The garden to the rear has been decoratively supported by a stone built retaining wall, with steps to either side providing access to the rear garden which terraces back from that point.
Offers over £675,000 to Galbraith’s office in Castle Douglas.
