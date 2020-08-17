THE UK Government has u-turned over the decision to award A-Level and GCSE grades to pupils based on a discredited algorithm.

It comes after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland announced it would be using teacher estimates for students' grades.

This afternoon Roger Taylor, chairman of OfQual, England's qualifications body, confirmed the u-turn in a statement, admitted the grading method had "damaged public confidence" and apologised to pupils and teachers.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who has faced mounting pressure to resign over the issue, also apologised and said the coronavirus period had been an "extraordinary year" for students.

Mr Taylor said the experience had been "distressing" for pupils whose grades were "awarded...for exams they never took" and added: "The pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for. We want to now take steps to remove as much stress and uncertainty for young people as possible...

"After reflection, we have decided that the best way to do this is to award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted. The switch to centre assessment grades will apply to both AS and A levels and to the GCSE results which students will receive later this week."

Mr Taylor said there was "no easy solution" to the issue, and said the Education Secretary had asked the body to "develop a system for awarding calculated grades, which maintained standards and ensured that grades were awarded broadly in line with previous years."

He said: "Our goal has always been to protect the trust that the public rightly has in educational qualifications.

"But we recognise that while the approach we adopted attempted to achieve these goals we also appreciate that it has also caused real anguish and damaged public confidence.

"Expecting schools to submit appeals where grades were incorrect placed a burden on teachers when they need to be preparing for the new term and has created uncertainty and anxiety for students. For all of that, we are extremely sorry.

"We have therefore decided that students be awarded their centre assessment for this summer - that is, the grade their school or college estimated was the grade they would most likely have achieved in their exam - or the moderated grade, whichever is higher.

"The path forward we now plan to implement will provide urgent clarity. We are already working with the Department for Education, universities and everyone else affected by this issue."

Mr Williamson said the government "now believe it is better to offer young people and parents certainty by moving to teacher assessed grades for both A and AS level and GCSE results."

He explained: "We worked with Ofqual to construct the fairest possible model, but it is clear that the process of allocating grades has resulted in more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.

"I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve."

Labour leader Keir Starmer branded the whole scenario "a complete fiasco".

He said: "The Government has had months to sort out exams and has now been forced into a screeching U-turn after days of confusion.

"This is a victory for the thousands of young people who have powerfully made their voices heard this past week.

"However, the Tories’ handling of this situation has been a complete fiasco.

"Incompetence has become this Government’s watchword, whether that is on schools, testing or care homes.

"Boris Johnson’s failure to lead is holding Britain back.”

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrats education spokeswoman said the move was a "victory for common sense", demanded the education secretary resign and the Prime Minister apologise.

She said: "Despite the warnings, the Education Secretary's botched handling of grade awards has left countless young people stressed and anxious. The Prime Minister must show leadership and personally apologise for his Government's shambles.

"This U-turn is victory for common sense and rightly answers calls from Liberal Democrats and others, but it should never have gotten this far.



"While it is embarrassing for the Government, it has been excruciating for students. It is clear the Education Secretary is out of his depth. If he doesn't walk, he must be pushed."

She also called for an independent review of the process which led to the bungled grading.