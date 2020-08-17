THE SNP has criticised the UK Government for ridiculing Holyrood's decision to revise Scottish exam results, then doing the same days later.

UK education secretary Gavin Williamson said that his Scottish counterpart John Swinney's decision to base the results on teacher estimates meant "rampant grade inflation" north of the border.

However today Mr Williamson made the same decision, confirming teacher estimates would be used to mark A-level and GCSE results after it emerged around 40% of A-levels had been downgraded by English qualifications body OfQual.

The chairman of the organisation also issued a statement apologising to pupils, admitting the algorithm used and the resulting chaos had "damaged public confidence."

In his comments over the weekend, Mr Williamson said: "In Scotland you’ve got a system where there aren’t any controls; you’ve got rampant grade inflation.

"There’s been no checks and balances in that system - it degrades every single grade.

"If we see one year where you see the grade distributions so distorted and so changed, then actually the value and worth of what those grades are is damaged as a result."

Carol Monaghan, SNP MP and the party's education spokeswoman, hit out at the "rank hypocrisy" of the UK Government minister, but stopped short of calling for him to resign.

She said: "Gavin Williamson's comments over the weekend not only did a disservice to the action taken by John Swinney over the exam results this year, but they were a slap in the face to teachers and pupils across Scotland who have worked incredibly hard in the middle of a global health pandemic.



“The UK government have completely failed to take ownership of the significant problem that was in front of them.

"It looks like Ofqual has taken this decision with the UK government forced to follow behind. Meanwhile in Scotland, John Swinney took decisive action to fix this issue for our young people.



"The decision for the UK government to follow Scotland's lead in addressing the wrongs of this year's exam results is welcome. It's now for the Secretary of State to reflect on his ill-advised comments and to work with devolved governments rather than briefing against them."

The Scottish Tories were among the opposition politicians calling for John Swinney's resignation when complaints began over the Scottish grades.

Scottish Labour also called for him to quit, yet the Labour-led Welsh Government today announced it would also be using teacher estimates for children's marks.

SNP MSP George Adam said both parties were "playing petty political games".

He said: "Labour and the Tories are guilty of rank hypocrisy on this issue, and voters will see them as the opportunists that they are.

“But by playing petty political games with our young people’s future, Labour and the Tories have been left utterly humiliated by the decisions of their party leadership in England and Wales.

“Cancelling this year’s exam diet was a first in over 130 years and Scotland’s Education Secretary showed real leadership to rectify the issues faced by many pupils.

“The silence from Douglas Ross and Richard Leonard meanwhile is deafening.”