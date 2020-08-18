IN her article on the vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris ("Path to becoming first Ms President begins to appear", The Herald, August 17), Alison Rowat refers to the fact that she is not the first woman to run for Vice-President on a major party ticket, the first being Geraldine Ferraro (Republican) in 1984 and the second Sarah Palin (Democrat) in 2008. Hillary Clinton, of course, ran for President against Donald Trump.

The experiences of the two women during their vice-presidential candidatures provide, I believe, thought-provoking evidence of what Ms Harris could be letting herself in for. The Republican found herself immersed in continuous questioning about her and her husband’s wealth and finances. Of all the campaign issues none attracted more media attention than her finances and those of her husband. It was alleged that she was a victim of an "old boy network", expressed in questions that were based on the belief in the inherent weakness of women compared to men, such as "Do you think that in any way the Soviets might be tempted to try to take advantage of you simply because you are a woman?" One position which did emerge from her candidature was the fact that , since she was married and continued to use her birth surname, there developed the greater employment of the title Ms.