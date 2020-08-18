IN her article on the vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris ("Path to becoming first Ms President begins to appear", The Herald, August 17), Alison Rowat refers to the fact that she is not the first woman to run for Vice-President on a major party ticket, the first being Geraldine Ferraro (Republican) in 1984 and the second Sarah Palin (Democrat) in 2008. Hillary Clinton, of course, ran for President against Donald Trump.
The experiences of the two women during their vice-presidential candidatures provide, I believe, thought-provoking evidence of what Ms Harris could be letting herself in for. The Republican found herself immersed in continuous questioning about her and her husband’s wealth and finances. Of all the campaign issues none attracted more media attention than her finances and those of her husband. It was alleged that she was a victim of an "old boy network", expressed in questions that were based on the belief in the inherent weakness of women compared to men, such as "Do you think that in any way the Soviets might be tempted to try to take advantage of you simply because you are a woman?" One position which did emerge from her candidature was the fact that , since she was married and continued to use her birth surname, there developed the greater employment of the title Ms.
The candidature of Sarah Palin also was not free from extensive adverse publicity and there were calls for her to resign from the Democratic ticket. She was criticised for changing her position on climate change and accused of being sheltered from unscripted meetings with the media. Moreover, her family life was exposed widely when her unmarried daughter, Bristol, become pregnant.
Kamala Harris will, no doubt, be already well aware that she is not in for a trouble-free run as a vice-presidential candidate and that the media will be on her case persistently. She, born in Oakland, California, has already had an example of that with President Trump referring to those who have floated the baseless claim that she is ineligible to serve as Vice-President, because both of her parents were not naturalised citizens at the time of her birth. No doubt she realises that, as matters proceed, particularly as a woman even today, she will be the target of other attempts to question her abilities and her fitness for office.
Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.
I SEE that the US has condemned the Belarus elections as being "not free and fair". I await with interest to see the world's reaction to the upcoming US elections in November if the administration skews the rules re postal votes and nobbles the US postal service.
Steve Barnet, Gargunnock.
