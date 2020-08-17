THE NUMBER of weddings and civil partnerships taking place in Scotland has plummeted to less than 10 per cent of the average amid the Covid-19 crisis, new statistics have revealed.

Restrictions on weddings, particularly receptions, have forced many couples to postpone or abandon their plans to tie the knot during the summer peak period.

Statistics from the National Records of Scotland show that the average number of weddings and civil partnerships taking place in Scotland per month over the summer peak was 3,556 for the last five years.

But between May 27 and July 31 this year, only 613 marriages and seven civil partnerships were registered in Scotland, despite the restrictions being in place – just over 300 per month.

Between March 27 and June 28, the Registrar General put measures in place to ensure weddings and civil partnership ceremonies could take place – if a person was seriously ill, about to be posted overseas in the armed forces or had a marriage or civil partnership visa which was due to expire.

The National Records of Scotland was made aware of 58 marriages and one civil partnership taking place during this period.

The Scottish Government updated its rules on June 29 allowing ceremonies to take place outdoors with no more than eight people attending form three different households. From June 29 to July 9, 136 marriages and two civil partnerships took place.

Restrictions were eased further from July 10 to July 14, allowing indoor ceremonies to take place and up to 15 people from five different households to attend outdoor events – with 46 marriages registered in that period.

Under the latest relaxation of the rules, from July 15, up to 20 people can now attend a wedding or civil partnership ceremony in Scotland – while gatherings for receptions are still not allowed.

When announcing the rules last month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that the limit of 20 people is subject to “strict rules on physical distancing”.

During the last two weeks in July there has been a resurgence in ceremonies taking place – with 396 marriages and four civil partnerships conducted.

In England, wedding receptions for up to 30 guests can now take place – but only in a location that allows for Covid-19 guidelines to be met and should not take place in people’s homes or gardens.

Plans to allow receptions to go ahead from August 1 were postponed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with just 24 hours notice due to a rise in the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.

Scotland's phase three of easing the lockdown will be reviewed on Thursday and again on September 10 – but it is unlikely that further wedding restrictions will be eased and Ms Sturgeon has warned Scots to prepare to remain in phase three for a prolonged period.

The boss of one of Scotland's most popular wedding location has labelled the 20 guest limit for ceremonies as "absolutely bonkers" and warned that the restriction could have a "catastrophic" impact on the industry.

Alasdair Houston, chairman of Gretna Green Limited, added that he wanted to see "sensible-sized weddings" of 30 guests for both the ceremony and reception.

He added: "The situation now is absurd, it is absolutely bonkers and there is no strong science that I can see or anybody has been able to explain to me to support it."