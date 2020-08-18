JUST who are the “campaigners" mentioned but not identified in the article by Martha Vaughan on Channel migrants ("UK must ‘consider its role' in the Channel migrant crisis, say campaigners", The Herald, August 15) and for what exactly are they campaigning?

Do they really believe that many of these migrants are risking their lives crossing the very busy Channel in “everything from kayaks to a paddling pool" to reach the UK simply because of the vague assertion that they came from nations “affected by conflicts the UK has been linked to in some way"?

Long before risking the dangers of crossing the Channel, these migrants had escaped from their home nations and what they were now doing was trying to escape from France, which begs the question: why? Instead of their knee-jerk reaction in blaming the UK, the campaigners should explain why they do not believe the migrants’ motivation is essentially that they have been led to expect a more beneficial outcome in the UK than in the other European countries they have travelled through to reach the Channel.

In the same article, SNP MP Alison Thewliss is quoted as saying sending the Navy to deal with people in rubber dinghies is “outrageous". The only thing outrageous is her own remark which has all the hallmarks of a ridiculous attempt at politicising the matter. What on earth does she think the Navy would be doing, trying to sink the dinghies? Of course the Navy would be carrying out its normal maritime humanitarian task of rescuing people in danger at sea. If Ms Thewliss were ever to find herself floating in a dinghy in the Channel, I bet she would be praying for the sight of an approaching Navy vessel.

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

GRIPES OF WRATH

MARION Donnachie's proposed campaign to bring back the proper usage of verbs (Letters, Augsut 17) might include the abolition of the frequently heard response " I'll double-check that". How is double-checking possible when the matter in question has not been checked in the first place?

Similarly, in these days of Covid-19, why am I told that I must pre-book a table in a restaurant? I can hardly book the table after the event.

David Miller, Milngavie.

I SHARE Marion Donnachie’s dislike of “was stood/sat/laid”, but the usage is so widespread that it is probably too late to stop it. Language changes. For example, we once used to say “I am come” instead of “I have come”, but nowadays that form can only be found in older literature such as Shakespeare or the Bible (“Think not that I am come to send peace on earth”, Matthew 10:34). I get more upset by the ungrammatical use of pronouns, such as “ to you and I” instead of “to you and me”. But perhaps me is old-fashioned.

Helen Ross, Bridge of Allan.

PASS MASTER

THE controversy over exam grades recalls an episode from some time at Glasgow's Royal Technical College. A student was allowed four attempts to pass the examination. The examination committee are considering the case of a student with marks of 46 per cent, 45% and 43%. The professor of electrical engineering, Magnus MacLean, inquired, in his Highland accent: "Gentlemen, do you not think we should let him through before he gets any worse?"

Iain MacInnes, Glasgow G41.

ROOTING FOR FIDELMA

JUST returned from a few days away and catching up with the weekend's papers, I found Pierce Cook-Anderson’s update on his mum ("We’re optimists in my family. You can expect Mum back soon", Herald Magazine, August 17)

It is good to hear she is still fighting and I, like many others, await her next column,

Stick in there, Fidelma.

Dougie Jardine, Bishopbriggs.