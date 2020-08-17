Links have been confirmed between cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 in North Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

NHS bosses say a total of 14 cases have now been confirmed in a cluster in North Glasgow, while eight cases have been identified in Lanarkshire.

The Lanarkshire cases include teenagers from four schools, however health chiefs say there is currently no evidence of transmission in the schools.

A joint statement from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire said the health boards are working together on the outbreak, and say the two clusters are linked.

Evidence of social gatherings in houses with no social distancing is a factor in their investigation.

Dr Iain Kennedy of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We can confirm there are links between this cluster and cases within Lanarkshire Health Board.

"We work closely on cross-board issues on a regular basis, including the current clusters, where investigations are ongoing.

“There is currently no evidence of transmission in the schools.

"There is evidence that mixing socially, particularly around social gatherings in houses, without maintaining physical distancing measures can transmit the virus and is a factor in this investigation.”

It emerged on Sunday that a pupil at Bannerman High School had tested positive for the virus, and had attended classes last week.

Several other pupils at the same school had previously tested positive, however, had not returned to class.

In North Lanarkshire, five pupils at nearby schools tested positive, included three from St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, one from St Andrew's High School in Coatbridge, and one from Caldervale High School in Airdrie.

There are three further linked cases who are not staff or pupils at any of the schools.