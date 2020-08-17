A pupil at a primary school in Paisley has tested positive for Covid-19.

Todholm Primary school is now at the centre of a Test and Protect investigation after NHS bosses confirmed the positive case on Monday.

In a letter addressed to parents seen by The Herald, Dr Catriona Milosevic of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said a careful risk assessment has been carried out to identify other pupils and staff that the infected pupil has been in contact with.

NHS bosses confirmed other staff and pupils could continue to attend school as normal, and there is currently no evidence to suggest there is transmission within the school.

A list of close contacts has been established after a meeting of a Problem Assessment Group this afternoon.

Dr Milosevic said: “Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and being given appropriate advice. We are working closely with Todholm Primary School and Renfrewshire Council to do this.

“To maintain patient confidentiality we are unable to give any further information.

"To control the spread of the virus it is essential that anyone contacted by Test and Protect follows the directions given including self-isolation. Anyone who may have been exposed is being given appropriate advice.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing with the general measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 to themselves and to others.

"These include social distancing, regular handwashing, and being vigilant for symptoms.

"Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and seek a test.”

A spokesman for Renfrewshire Council said: We can confirm a pupil at Todholm Primary School in Paisley this afternoon tested positive for Covid-19.

"A letter has gone to all parents and carers with a child at the school to make them aware of the situation.

"We are following the advice of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde who have undertaken a careful risk assessment and say there is no current evidence the virus has been transmitted inside the school and it is safe for pupils and staff to attend.

"The Test and Protect team are contacting any individuals in close contact with the pupil and advising them to self-isolate at home.

"The health of our pupils and staff is our biggest priority and we will continue to follow NHS advice over how best to protect that."