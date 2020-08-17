MSPs are appealing for evidence to assist an investigation into the financial impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on rural communities and transport networks.
Holyrood’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee has called for submissions from those financially impacted by the crisis.
The committee is investigating how future funding form the Scottish Government could be spent in a bid to support long-term recovery of the country’s rural economy and across transport and digital networks.
The committee is also examining whether Brexit is likely to pose additional challenges to rural communities recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and how funding should be allocated.
MSPs also want to know if any specific financial support should be handed over by the Scottish Government to transport operators while social distancing measures remain in place.
Convener of the committee, Edward Mountain, said: “There is little doubt the pandemic has affected every sector of Scotland’s economy. But for some areas, as we have already heard, these effects have been particularly significant.
“For sectors including transport and fisheries, there have been immediate impacts. In other key areas of the rural economy, such as agriculture, there are also long-term implications and challenges to consider.”
He added: “The committee wants to hear from those most affected about how public spending needs to change to address these challenges. What support would make a real impact?
“What are the urgent priorities and what should be the longer-term financial strategy to deliver a sustainable recovery in Scotland’s transport systems, digital connectivity and the rural economy?”
