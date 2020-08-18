HOLYROOD is today expected to reject Westminster plans to maintain the UK’s single market after Brexit on the basis they are “incompatible with devolution”.

The Scottish Government will lead the charge against the plans, which would mean goods allowed for sale in one of the four nations would be allowed for sale in all.

The SNP says that in practice, because of its size, England would end up setting standards in food and other products, and the devolved nations would have to accept with them regardless of misgivings over items such as US chlorinated chicken.

The UK Government says the plans are needed to avoid trade barriers within the UK once the common system of EU law ends next year, and the four nations could in theory diverge.

The UK also wants a harmonised internal market to simplify new international trade deals.

The Scottish Government motion before MSPs today urges the UK Government to withdraw its proposals, calling them undemocratic and “detrimental to business to businesses, consumers and citizens across Scotland”.

It also says the plans would “fundamentally undermine legitimate devolved policy choices on a range of matters, including the environment, public health and social protections”.

In an indication that MSPs will reject the proposals, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Greens have all accepted the main motion, and offered extra complaints of their own, including an inadequate four-week consultation and “contempt for the parliamentary process”.

Only the Tories have urged acceptance and cooperation between Edinburgh and London “to safeguard the integrity of the UK internal market, while also safeguarding the powers of devolved administrations to pursue competent policy divergence”.

SNP Europe Minister Jenny Gilruth is expected to tell MSPs the plans would “by-pass and constrain the Parliament and Scotland’s democratic choices”.

She will say: “The implications of this are clear and profoundly worrying and will be disastrous for devolution. This Parliament’s wishes and the democratic choices of the people of Scotland will be undermined and over-ridden.

“The UK Government wants to introduce a system where standards set by Westminster have also to be accepted in Scotland in devolved policy areas, regardless of the wishes of the people of Scotland, or the votes passed in this Parliament.

“The White Paper includes no mechanism for negotiation or agreement between the four governments of the UK. In reality, this means that the UK Government could impose decisions on the devolved governments with no right of repeal or means of redress.

“They will open the door to lower food standards and an end to the precautionary principle that has served Scotland so well. The Scottish Government has been working on frameworks with the UK Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive and is committed to common standards where they are needed and make sense, with standards agreed rather than imposed by the UK Government.”

As with other Brexit-related law, Westminster may choose to impose the plan despite MSPs rejecting it.