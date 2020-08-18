SCIENTISTS from Scotland have found people with the 'dementia gene' often have high cholesterol and low vitamin D levels.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow undertook the largest study of its kind examining blood molecules - such as cholesterol and neuro-inflammatory biomarkers - in people with the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) susceptibility gene.

They said the findings - based on research involving nearly 400,000 people - could suggest potential biomarks for Alzheimer's but that further research was needed to fully determine their role in dementia. They also said increased vitamin D levels could be 'protective' for people with the dementia gene.

The AD gene - Apolipoprotein e4 (APOE e4) – is a major genetic risk factor for the disease, and is found in around a quarter of the population. It increases the risk of developing dementia by at least three times.

The researchers looked at a wide range of blood molecules – including cholesterols, markers of inflammation, vitamin D, sex-specific hormones and renal function - in people carrying the AD gene to better understand the mechanisms of it and the risk of developing dementia.

The study found 'relatively large' associations of neuro-inflammatory and cholesterol biomarkers, such as low-density lipoprotein levels, in people with a genetically-high risk of Alzheimer’s.

Previous studies also reported an association between APOE e4 and higher vitamin D levels; however, this study found decreased levels.

Dr Donald Lyall, public health lecturer at the University’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing and senior author, said: “Our research confirmed that the [dementia gene] predicted subsequent dementia.

"But, more importantly, by looking at such a large sample size and such a wide range of biomarkers – both in patients with the disease and those currently non-demented but at high genetic risk– we were able to get a ‘big picture’ look at the role of common biomarkers and this gene, which is considered to be dementia-causing.

“Our findings of relatively-large associations between [the gene] with neuro-inflammatory biomarkers and elevated cholesterol levels, reinforces that these biological pathways are important to our understanding of common, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“While these findings could suggest biomarkers for dementia, further studies are needed to fully determine their role in dementia, both in those with a high genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease and more generally.”

Lead author Dr Amy Ferguson added: “We hope that, by continuing to understand biomarkers of those at genetic risk of AD, we can one day use them in early detection of AD and, hopefully, potential pathways for future prevention, management and treatment options.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, and is believed to be the result of interactions between genetic and environmental risk factors.

News of the biomarker research comes after it was reported that a blood test could spot Alzheimer's disease at the earliest stage and years before symptoms appear, according to US and Swedish researchers.

The test looks for tiny amounts of a protein which is elevated in people with the illness.

Investigators found measuring this protein, p-tau217, could predict Alzheimer's dementia with 96% accuracy.

Experts said that with more research, it could be developed into a test doctors could offer to patients.

Currently, Alzheimer's is diagnosed using a combination of memory tests and brain scans, once symptoms have already appeared.

The idea of a dementia blood test is not new, but the two latest studies give the clearest indication yet that a protein associated with Alzheimer's disease could be used to diagnose people at a much earlier stage.

The University of Glasgow study is published today in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. It looked at data from 395,769 participants of white European ancestry.

The paper, ‘Alzheimer’s disease Susceptibility Gene Apolipoprotein E (APOE) and Blood Biomarkers in UK Biobank (N = 395,769),’ is published in Journal of Alzheimer’s disease. UK Biobank was established by the Wellcome Trust medical charity, Medical Research Council, Department of Health, Scottish Government and the Northwest Regional Development Agency. It has also had funding from the Welsh Government, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK. UK Biobank is supported by the National Health Service (NHS).