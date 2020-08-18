THEY are centuries old and their contribution to our knowledge of the world’s plants is unparalleled.

Now historic glasshouses dating from 1670 are to be restored at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh (RBGE) in an attempt to safeguard thousands of species of flora.

Clearing work is again under way as part of the £70 million Edinburgh Biomes project.

The initiative will offer accommodation for 4,000 species being moved to allow refurbishment of the 350-year-old public and research glasshouses.

The deteriorating A-listed heritage buildings are in desperate need of upgrading.

Their overhaul will also avoid the loss of plants that are considered central to research work taking place in more than 35 countries.

Bosses say that work to the old glasshouses – which would have been deemed unsafe by 2025 – will involve replacing heating and power systems with energy-efficient installations.

The Edinburgh Biomes project will also help support conservation and provide education surrounding topics such as biodiversity and climate change.

RBGE expects to create about 100 jobs each year, including apprenticeships, and provide opportunities for local people, graduates, the long-term unemployed and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Welcoming the latest development, Simon Milne, who is regius keeper at RBGE, said: “Amidst the many personal, social and economic tragedies and challenges of the last few months, there is heightened awareness of interdependencies between human and environmental health, social justice, sustainable development and economic recovery.

“We are hugely grateful for the support of Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and for the investment of the Scottish Government to date. “Increasingly, as the project moves forward, our own fundraising drive will add to the momentum of the project.

“The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is a force for global change and, in the Edinburgh Biomes initiative, we can bring real benefits to people living and working in Scotland right now by ensuring this project is both ambitious and inclusive.”

He added: “Our future is dedicated to 350 more years and beyond, helping protect lives and economies by underpinning the overarching need to protect the global environment.”

RBGE leaders have described Edinburgh Biomes as the most significant project in the history of their institution – one they hope will protect its unique and globally important plant collection for future generations.

They said the most visible change would be the addition of a stunning new Glasshouse linking to the Front Range houses.

Ultimately, this will become the starting point of a transformed visitor experience taking individuals through the modernist Front Range, Victorian Temperate and Tropical Palm Houses.

Dominic Fry, RBGE’s chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the work would be crucial to efforts aimed at ensuring society can re-emerge strongly and sustainably following the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “A green recovery from Covid-19 is imperative, based on belatedly acknowledging the interdependence of human and environmental health.

“Edinburgh Biomes represents a physical embodiment of that green recovery, bringing with it jobs, infrastructure, education and science.

“If we are serious about wanting a future that’s greener, kinder and more equal, an investment of this scale and ambition cannot be ignored.”

He added: “It is a critical and unique moment to put people, planet and plants first for future generations.”

RBGE is a leading international research organisation whose experts deliver knowledge, education, and plant conservation action at locations around the world.

A registered charity, it is also a major tourist attraction, with the four gardens at Edinburgh, Benmore, Dawyck and Logan attracting more than a million visitors each year.