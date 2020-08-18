WILL Campbell’s mother knew her son would struggle to find work. The 20-year-old, who has Down’s syndrome, was about to enter a jobs market that was far from welcoming to those living with disabilities.

So he decided to create opportunities for himself.

“Ever since Will’s been born we’ve always known that employment was going to be an issue” said his mother Gerri Campbell, 53, from Giffnock.

“After college there’s nothing ahead for him or his peers.”

She has a point. Figures from a 2019 report on employment by the Scottish Commission for Learning Disability suggest as few as four per cent of people with a learning disability are in paid work.

There is also evidence that a large proportion of people with learning disabilities are only in voluntary or unpaid positions.

Ms Campbell added: “[Will]’s very able so we decided to take matters into our own hands and try to build something for him and his friends.”

Will And Friends is a pet food delivery service.

The company will employ young people with additional support needs, giving a group of youngsters who have grown up together a chance to meet and work alongside one another.

The mission statement is simple – giving meaningful employment to Will and his friends so they can feel valued, have a sense of purpose and work together.

“There are so many young adults looking for something, and all they have is that big empty space in front of them”, Ms Campbell said.

“Employment for young adults with additional support needs is almost non-existent, but they’re all too capable to be overlooked. They have a lot to offer.

“We’ve had a good few orders, including repeat orders, and people have said to me they don’t mind if it’s a couple of pounds dearer than they would normally pay.

“They’re keen to help out and show support.”

For now, it’s just Will and the help of his family. But long-time friend Alex O’Donnell, 21, will be joining the team soon.

The boys, who have known each other since they were seven, have just finished their second year at West College Scotland, where they have been studing on a developmental course aimed at teaching life-skills such as independent travel, cooking and business.

But now the two friends are looking to branch out and try their hand at something new.

And Will is particularly excited about getting out into the community and making his deliveries.

He said: “I’m very excited to meet new dogs and new people, and deliver the dogs their food”, adding: “I like bossing my family about and will like doing that to my friends too.”

Down’s Syndrome Scotland told The Herald its campaign calling on employers to “Take a Step Forward” and consider whether they could employ some with Down’s syndrome was stopped dead in its tracks by the Covid-91 pandemic, although there are hopes the campaign will restart later on in the year.

Chief executive Eddie McConnell said: “There are some great examples of people with Down’s syndrome along with their families creating opportunities for themselves, even in the midst of this crisis.

“Individuals like Will are truly inspirational, and, with the support of his family, he is blazing a new trail for others to follow.”

Mr McConnell, who wants real career opportunities to be created, added: “We need to see people with Down’s syndrome as real assets; it’s often our attitudes that are limiting their potential in the workplace. If employers could see the ability then they would not be disappointed. With the right support in place, they are just as capable of progressing in a job.”