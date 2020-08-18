Two school pupils from Perth and Kinross have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two children are currently self-isolating at home with mild symptoms along with their immediate family members.

One pupil attends Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie and the other attends Oakbank Primary School in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council say there is currently no evidence to suggest that there is any transmission of Covid-19 within either of the schools and both will remain open.

Dr Emily Stevenson, from NHS Tayside’s Health Protection team, said: "These two positive cases in Perth and Kinross schools are experiencing mild symptoms.

"Their confidentiality must be respected and no further details can be released about individual cases.

"NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council worked very quickly together and we are confident that we have identified everyone who is required to self isolate.

"Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, such a cough, fever or loss of or change in senses of taste or smell, even if they are mild, should stay off school or work and seek COVID-19 testing. Information on how to access testing is available from NHS Inform."

Jacquie Pepper, Depute Director, Education and Children’s Services at Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We hope both children who have tested positive for COVID-19 make a full and speedy recovery.

“We have worked closely with NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team and wish to reassure parents that all settings which these pupils have attended during their infectious period have been identified. Close contacts have been asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

“This will be a worrying time for parents, however, there is no evidence of wider transmission and children should attend school as normal.”