Beinn Alligin, Torridon

Beinn Alligin, meaning jewelled mountain, is one of three of the Torridon giants and well deserving of its name. This magnificent pair of munros has its own pinnacle ridge called the Horns of Alligin. Sitting on the seaward side of Torridon it has an unmatched viewpoint with glimpses of Skye and the sea to one side, and great peaks on the other side with the Horns providing a stunning foreground. The Munro is around 10km and takes around 6-7 hours.

Braeriach, Cairngorms

The Cairngorms are quite different to many of other Scottish mountain ranges. Although their summits are mostly rounded and sweeping, they combine to make a vast and wholly unique landscape. The mountains in the Cairngorms rise up out of the remnants of the ancient Caledonian pinewoods and are home to superb wildlife and an array of dramatic corries. Braeriach is the third highest mountain in the British Isles and is protected by a long approach walk through a natural tree line. This Munro comes in at 26km and takes around 8-10 hours to complete.

Buachaille Etive Mor, Glen Coe

Buachaille Etive Mor is the head of Glen Coe and reigns supreme with its awe-inspiring pyramidal appearance. It is affectionately known by many climbers as the Bookie and, along with its twin Buachaille Etive Beag, are among the most photographed of the Scottish mountains and it’s easy to see why! This Munro is perfect for those who want a climb and some incredible views. It is around 13km and takes around 7-9 hours to complete.

Liathach, Torridon

Another of Torridon’s three mountains, Liathach is perhaps the finest of them all. Its higher Munro looks almost inaccessible from most directions and even the easiest ascent involves a bit of scrambling but it’s certainly worth the effort. Beyond this point the mountain becomes even more dramatic and offers the perfect path for thrill seekers to climb to the top. The hidden north side of the mountain is even more spectacular and is well worth exploring. Slightly longer than the other of Torridon’s mountains this walk is around 11.5km and takes around 8-10 hours.

Sgurr nan Gillean, Skye

Many regard Sgurr nan Gillean as being the finest peak on Skye and it is one of the more difficult on this list. Even the easiest ascent on the southeast ridge is a pretty tough scramble – the other two ridges venturing into the realm of rock climbing. It appears fairly dramatic from Sligachan but this actually conceals much of the mountain’s finest features and it's only upon a closer visit to Coire a Bhasteir that the true scale and magnificence of the Pinnacle Ridge reveals this Munro’s true stature. This walk is around 12km and takes roughly 5 to 7 hours to complete.

