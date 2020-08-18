FLOOD alerts have been issued for much of Scotland today, with heavy rain set to batter large parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for torrential showers from 1pm to 9pm today.

And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have now raised the alarm over the potential for flooding.

The alert reads: “Heavy and thundery showers on Tuesday may cause some flooding impacts from surface water within this area.

“Flooding from small watercourses to low lying areas may also occur.

“The greatest risk is to the east of the area during Tuesday afternoon, and if the heaviest showers fall over built up areas prone to flooding, small watercourses or transport networks.”

Both SEPA and the Met Office have warned of significant travel disruption with flooding affecting both properties, communities and key infrastructure.

It comes after the devastating ScotRail crash in Stonehaven last week, where three people were killed after the carriages derailed following a landslip in Aberdeenshire.

This is before the potential arrival of tropical Storm Kyle, which is poised to run riot across the UK bringing high wind gusts later this week.

Some forecasters are predicting a four-day battering by the 900-mile storm, currently making its way across the Atlantic.

Netweather forecaster Paul Michaelwaite told the Mirror said: “Energy from the remnants of tropical storm Kyle will merge an unseasonably deep low approaching the UK from Wednesday, with effects felt right through into next weekend.

“There will be strong winds, longer spells of rain and heavy, blustery showers.”

Areas listed on the flood alert:

Argyll and Bute

Ayrshire and Arran

Caithness and Sutherland

Central

Dumfries and Galloway

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Edinburgh and Lothians

Fife

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside

Scottish Borders

Skye and Lochaber

Tayside

West Central Scotland

Wester Ross

Full flood alert info can be found on the SEPA website here.