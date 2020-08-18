FLOOD alerts have been issued for much of Scotland today, with heavy rain set to batter large parts of the country.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for torrential showers from 1pm to 9pm today.
And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have now raised the alarm over the potential for flooding.
The alert reads: “Heavy and thundery showers on Tuesday may cause some flooding impacts from surface water within this area.
“Flooding from small watercourses to low lying areas may also occur.
“The greatest risk is to the east of the area during Tuesday afternoon, and if the heaviest showers fall over built up areas prone to flooding, small watercourses or transport networks.”
Both SEPA and the Met Office have warned of significant travel disruption with flooding affecting both properties, communities and key infrastructure.
It comes after the devastating ScotRail crash in Stonehaven last week, where three people were killed after the carriages derailed following a landslip in Aberdeenshire.
This is before the potential arrival of tropical Storm Kyle, which is poised to run riot across the UK bringing high wind gusts later this week.
Some forecasters are predicting a four-day battering by the 900-mile storm, currently making its way across the Atlantic.
⚠️ Yellow Rain Warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) August 17, 2020
Tuesday 1300 – 2100
Heavy showers in Scotland could give difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware 💧 pic.twitter.com/3JZAVVcCP3
Netweather forecaster Paul Michaelwaite told the Mirror said: “Energy from the remnants of tropical storm Kyle will merge an unseasonably deep low approaching the UK from Wednesday, with effects felt right through into next weekend.
“There will be strong winds, longer spells of rain and heavy, blustery showers.”
Areas listed on the flood alert:
- Argyll and Bute
- Ayrshire and Arran
- Caithness and Sutherland
- Central
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Easter Ross and Great Glen
- Edinburgh and Lothians
- Fife
- Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside
- Scottish Borders
- Skye and Lochaber
- Tayside
- West Central Scotland
- Wester Ross
Full flood alert info can be found on the SEPA website here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.