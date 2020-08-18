A NUMBER of coronavirus clusters have been identified across Scotland.

A chicken factory, a fishing vessel and a number of schools have been impacted as a result of the new cases.

Commenting on the news, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Where clusters of cases develop we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread.”

But where are the clusters?

Here, we outline each area and their cases:

Perth and Kinross:

In Perthshire, the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus has been closed after four members of staff tested positive for the virus, with a further three workers awaiting results.

In addition, there are two connected cases in the community.

NHS Tayside said arrangements are being made for testing of employees.

Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and other identified contacts are being followed up and given appropriate advice.

There has been an outbreak at the 2 Sisters factory

An incident management team is working with the Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland and local environmental health teams to provide advice and support.

Meanwhile two cases have been detected in pupils in the area – however authorities say there is no evidence of a link to the Coupar Angus cluster.

One pupil attends Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie while the other attends Oakbank Primary School in Perth, and both are currently self-isolating at home with mild symptoms along with their immediate family members.

Glasgow:

Health officials are also investigating a number of clusters in the central belt.

Several coronavirus cases have been identified by pupils in Bannerman High School in the north-east of Glasgow – with the latest case involving a pupil who had attended classes.

In a letter to parents, carers and pupils, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said while none of the cases had been present at the school during the period in which they may be infectious to others up until now, the new case was there during this infectious period.

Bannerman High School

The health board said it has undertaken a risk assessment to identify any other pupils and staff this individual had contact with during this time.

These individuals are being contacted by the Test and Protect team and told to self-isolate.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “Public Health’s assessment is that the infection is unlikely to have occurred within the school and is linked to the Baillieston virus cluster.

“Close contacts have been notified via test and protect and will be self-isolating for the required number of days and a letter issued on Sunday night to all families, pupils and staff with updated information.”

Paisley

Renfrewshire Council said on Monday that a case has been confirmed at Todholm Primary School in Paisley.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said a problem assessment group (PAG) has systematically established a list of close contacts within the school.

Test and Protect staff are now contacting those identified, who are being advised to self-isolate and being given appropriate advice and support.

Todholm Primary School

Renfrewshire Council said: “We are following the advice of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, who have undertaken a careful risk assessment.

“They are advising there is no current evidence the virus has been transmitted inside the school and that it remains safe for pupils and staff to attend.

“The Test and Protect team are currently contacting any individuals who have been in close contact with the pupil and advising them to self-isolate at home.

“The health of our pupils and staff is our biggest priority and we will continue to follow the advice of our health service colleagues over how best to protect that.”

Lanarkshire:

Meanwhile, NHS Lanarkshire is carrying out an investigation after three pupils from St Ambrose High School and one from St Andrew’s High School, both in Coatbridge, tested positive.

A fifth case, who is linked to these but is not a pupil, has also been identified.

Orkney:

In Orkney, the health board said nine positive Covid-19 cases are now linked to the fishing vessel cluster in Orkney – up three from Friday.

The new cases are all crew members from the boat and all have been self-isolating.

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, 207 cases have now been confirmed in the city linked to an outbreak discovered in bars and restaurants, while 1,050 contacts have been identified.

A weekly review is due on Wednesday, two weeks to the day since pubs and restaurants were ordered to close, Aberdonians were told not to visit each other’s houses and restrictions were put on hospital and care home visits as a result of the localised outbreak.

The First Minister told her briefing yesterday: “I think we do see signs, and it’s too early to be absolutely definitive about this, the increase in cases in that cluster has decelerated a bit, so it is slowing down.

“We need more time to see whether it’s starting to properly reduce in the way we would want it to and I do think the evidence that we have thus far is that Test and Protect has done a very good job.”