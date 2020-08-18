Inverclydes status as Scotland’s ‘Covid-19 capital’ was put into the spotlight by the BBC on Monday night.

Presenter Samantha Poling, who has lived in the area for almost 10 years, explores why this part of the west of Scotland has had the highest rate of virus deaths in the country.

Filmed in July, the documentary looks at how the pandemic has impacted Inverclyde and highlights the community relief effort in place around the area.

Disclosure: Scotland’s Covid Capital meets some of the area’s most vulnerable people and asks whether the damaging legacy of lockdown could have been predicted and prevented.

One of these people is 72-year-old Gordon Kay, a Covid-19 survivor who spent nine weeks in hospital - three of which were in ICU in an induced coma.

The former shipyard worker who has asbestosis discussed how the virus has severely impacted his life.

Mr Kay said: “I’m not frightened of dying, I'm frightened of existing. I don't want that at all.”

The programme also notes that Inverclyde has the highest rates of drug abuse and serious mental health issues in Scotland - and this has only intensified the pressures in the area as many find themselves unemployed or at risk of redundancy.

Professor Alec Morton, of the University of Strathclyde, discussed the mental health impact of the pandemic and said that the “psychological effects” of Covid-19 could still be seen in years to come.

Ms Poling questions the level of support given to the vulnerable people in the area as she speaks to council leader Stephen McCabe.

Mr McCabe, who has been in the role since 2007, states that it was a combined effort from the council and the health and social care partnership and that the area suffered “disproportionately” because of “decades of underinvestment in public services” and “decades of austerity and unemployment.”

The Disclosure Scotland programme in Inverclyde was a heartbreaking watch. It certainly didn’t highlight the full response from the 3rd sector, councils, businesses & individuals. Inverclyde needs huge investment, immediate support, and positive change. — MaryHemphill (@hemphillmary) August 17, 2020

Seeing my local council on national television being addressed as COVID Capital of Scotland and the facts stating we are the worst in every health determinant, crime and economic status than any other area. (1/3)https://t.co/yAX5CsoorH — Mark McCready (@markmccreadyuk) August 17, 2020

.@BBCDisclosure rightly showing the hard work of the 3rd sector in Inverclyde but what a disservice to the hundreds of dedicated council staff who have worked tieressly throughout lockdown and beyond. — Alan Stevenson (@alanjstevenson) August 17, 2020

Disclosure: Scotland’s Covid Capital was shown on BBC One Scotland at 7.30pm and is available to watch here on the BBC iPlayer.